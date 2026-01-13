Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make 'deliberate' choice to protect Kate's 'peace'

Kate Middleton's estranged brother-in-law Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle deliberately ignored her on her special day.
The Princess of Wales is believed to have not received any call, text message, email or card from The Duke and Duchess of Sussex last week, when she marked her 44th birthday.
As per inside sources, Harry and Meghan did not reach out to Prince William's beloved wife to respect her peace and space.
On her special day, the future Queen Catherine released the final installment of year‑long Mother Nature series.
She shared a video, filmed in serene early‑morning light in Berkshire, with a message for winter, "Even in the coldest, darkest season, winter has a way of bringing us stillness, patience and quiet consideration… I find myself reflecting on how deeply grateful I am."
Now, Rob Shutter in his recent Substack blog, Naughty But Nice citing an insider claimed that there was "Not a peep" from Harry and Meghan and "It’s deliberate."
"They’re making it clear they’re done. It’s a line in the sand," added the insider.
While another source close to Kate claimed that "This birthday wasn’t about fanfare. It’s about her claiming her own peace."
"She’s sending a message without words: she doesn’t need Meghan and Harry’s approval or drama in her life," they added.
Meanwhile an insider close to Meghan insisted that this move from the Royal couple was not a snub, instead it was their way to show respect towards Kate.
"They really wanted Catherine to have space," the source told Rob.
"This isn’t spite — it’s respect for what she’s been through," they added.