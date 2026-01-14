HBO releases 'Euphoria' Season 3 trailer with exciting new details 

HBO has finally released the first trailer of the upcoming television series, Euphoria, Season 3.
On Wednesday, January 14th, the new show's trailer was released on HBO's official YouTube channel, starring Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Alexa Demie, Sydney Sweeney, Eric Dane and Maude Apatow.
The official return date was revealed along with a high-octane, nail-biting two-minute-plus first look.
Notably, the long-awaited third season of the HBO Max show not only reunites audiences with Rue (Zendaya) but also almost everyone, including Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), Nate (Jacob Elordi), Maddie (Alexa Demie), Jules (Hunter Schafer) and Colman Domingo (Ali).
The trailer expands on those updates, as it follows Rue in her life after high school. "I don’t know if life was exactly what I wished, but somehow, for the first time, I was beginning to have faith."
In addition to the old cast, a few new stars also joined, including Danielle Deadwyler, Eli Roth, Natasha Lyonne, Rosalía, Marshawn Lynch, Sam Trammell and Asante Blackk.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Euphoria Season 3 premieres April 12th at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.