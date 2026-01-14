Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey drop 1st BTS of 'Sunday in the Park with George'

Ariana Grande and her Wicked co-star, Jonathan Bailey, have reportedly confirmed their upcoming musical, Sunday in the Park with George. 

On Wednesday, the powerful duo took to their official Instagram accounts to share the first glimpse of their new show, which they yet to confirm publicly.

In the joint post, Ariana and Bailey released the cryptic snap featuring themselves while watching each other.

The viral photo shows them sitting in front of Georges Seurat’s famous painting, "A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte." 

Notably, the forthcoming show is reportedly inspired by the painting which was issued by the two recently.

"All it has to be is good", Ariana and Jonathan captioned in their post. 

P.C.: Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey/Instagram 

This update follows Deadline's initial report, which revealed that the pair has been signed for the new theatrical show, Sunday in the Park with George.

In December of last year, the outlet reported that the revival would open in 2027 at London's Barbican Theatre, but no official announcement has been made to date.

At the time, Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey shared the big screen with their superhit movie Wicked: For Good, which premiered on November 21st, 2025.

