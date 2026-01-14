Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

BAFTA announces 2026's Rising Star nominees for EE awards category

The upcoming awards show will take place later in February this year

  • By Fatima Hassan
BAFTA announces 2026s Rising Star nominees for EE awards category
BAFTA announces 2026's Rising Star nominees for EE awards category  

The five fortunate nominees have been shortlisted by the organisers of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) for 2026.

On January 14th, the candidates for the EE Rising Star Award will be revealed, as reported by the BBC.

For those unaware, the EE Rising Star Award honours a performer who has shown truly outstanding talent on the big screen in the past year and captured the attention of both the public and the film industry.

However, this year’s list features a mix of British actors and American names, with the US represented by Sinners star Miles Caton and One Battle After Another's Chase Infiniti.

Notably, the voting for the public will be open until February 12th, a few days before the highly anticipated awards show.

Robert Aramayo makes the shortlist for his performance as a young man growing up with Tourette's syndrome in the 1980s in I Swear.

The first American nominee introduced this year is Miles Caton, who has been recognised for his remarkable performance in Sinners, alongside Michael B. Jordan.

Another American candidate is Chase Infiniti, who has shortlisted for her exceptional role as Willa in One Battle After Another.

Infinity stars opposite Leonardo DiCaprio as the fiercely independent daughter of a former revolutionary.

The English actor, Archie Madekwe, is also nominated off the back of his role in Lurker, a psychological thriller in which he plays an up-and-coming pop star who is blackmailed by a superfan.

Posy Sterling, a Manchester-born, is nominated for Lollipop, in which she plays a single mum who emerges from prison only to find herself battling her own mother for custody of her children.

It might be too early to predict who will swipe the EE Rising Star award at the upcoming Bafta Film Awards, which will take place at the Royal Festival Hall in London on February 22nd. 

Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey drop 1st BTS of 'Sunday in the Park with George'
Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey drop 1st BTS of 'Sunday in the Park with George'
Keanu Reeves packs on PDA with Alexandra Grant during cozy date night in NYC
Keanu Reeves packs on PDA with Alexandra Grant during cozy date night in NYC
Taylor Swift makes ‘generous’ move amid Travis Kelce retirement buzz
Taylor Swift makes ‘generous’ move amid Travis Kelce retirement buzz
Selena Gomez gives cute Powerpuff-themed nod to Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande
Selena Gomez gives cute Powerpuff-themed nod to Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande
Ben Affleck in awe of BFF Matt Damon: 'What a fabulous actor’
Ben Affleck in awe of BFF Matt Damon: 'What a fabulous actor’
Hollywood actors turning 50 in 2026: From Cillian Murphy to Ryan Reynolds
Hollywood actors turning 50 in 2026: From Cillian Murphy to Ryan Reynolds
'The Night Manager': Who will return in Season 3?
'The Night Manager': Who will return in Season 3?
Kiefer Sutherland taken into custody for alleged attack on ride-share driver
Kiefer Sutherland taken into custody for alleged attack on ride-share driver
Sydney Sweeney dodges Nikki Glaser's brutal jokes at Golden Globes 2026
Sydney Sweeney dodges Nikki Glaser's brutal jokes at Golden Globes 2026
Kris Jenner gives seal of approval to Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner’s marriage
Kris Jenner gives seal of approval to Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner’s marriage
Hugh Jackman regrets teaming up with THIS 'Deadpool & Wolverine' actor
Hugh Jackman regrets teaming up with THIS 'Deadpool & Wolverine' actor
John Forté, Fugees collaborator, discovered dead at 50
John Forté, Fugees collaborator, discovered dead at 50

Popular News

Does early menopause lead to increased diabetes risk?

Does early menopause lead to increased diabetes risk?
14 minutes ago
Aneet Padda shares Ahaan Panday's unforgettable memories with sweet note

Aneet Padda shares Ahaan Panday's unforgettable memories with sweet note
2 hours ago
Andrew agrees to fulfil King Charles’ biggest demand before 66th birthday

Andrew agrees to fulfil King Charles’ biggest demand before 66th birthday

2 hours ago