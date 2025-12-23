King Charles sends emotional message to Meghan Markle for Archie, Lilibet

King Charles is believed to have made his feelings clear to estranged daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle amid longstanding rift.
The 77-year-old monarch - who recently shared a positive update regarding his ongoing cancer treatment, has made an emotional request to The Duchess of Sussex through Prince Harry.
As per inside sources, Charles has been persuading his estranged son to firmly convince Meghan to put differences aside and come back to the UK with kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
"He understands that Meghan has her reasons for being reluctant to bring the children to the UK, and he's not being dismissive, but he also feels it’s gone on far too long and that if Meghan wanted this to happen, it would," the insider told Closer magazine.
They continued, "Harry is too protective to put the blame on her for the kids not seeing their grandfather, but everyone knows she’s calling the shots."
"Charles isn’t in contact with Harry a whole lot but they are in touch and he’s been pushing Harry to take a firmer stand and push Meghan to let this happen," they added.