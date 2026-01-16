Entertainment
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Berlin Film Festival 2026 to kick off with Afghan filmmaker Sadat’s 'No Good Men'

'No Good Men' is based on Sadat’s real life experiences growing up in a deeply patriarchal society

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Berlin Film Festival 2026 to kick off with Afghan filmmaker Sadat’s No Good Men
Berlin Film Festival 2026 to kick off with Afghan filmmaker Sadat’s 'No Good Men'

The highly anticipated film No Good Men will screen as a Berlinale Special Gala, officially opening the festival at the Berlinale Palast on February 12, 2026.

It marks a significant moment for the Iranian-born Afghan filmmaker, whose previous works premiered at Cannes for exceptional efforts.

Berlinale director Tricia Tuttle appreciated Sadat, calling her“one of the most exciting voices in world cinema.”

Tuttle underscored the film’s blend of romance, humour and political urgency, mentioning that it is based on reality and made after tackling great risks.

The storyline of the forthcoming No Good Men follows Naru, the only female camerawoman at Kabul TV, who believes there are no good men in Afghanistan.

However, her views begin to change when she travels on assignment with reporter Qodrat shortly before the Taliban’s return, establishing an unexpected emotional connection.

Sadat stated that the film is based on her real life experiences growing up in a deeply patriarchal society, aiming to provide a ray of hope to young women while setting a great example for young men.

The film is a Germany-France-Norway-Denmark-Afghanistan co-production and was shot across Germany with support from several German public funding bodies. It is slated to release in German on August 27, 2026.

It is pertinent to mention that the full Berlinale 2026 lineup will be announced on February 3.

John Mellencamp's cancer-stricken daughter breaks silence on health battle
John Mellencamp's cancer-stricken daughter breaks silence on health battle
Megan Moroney drops erotic new song 'Wish I Don't' ahead of new album release
Megan Moroney drops erotic new song 'Wish I Don't' ahead of new album release
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon reflect on 30-years of closeness as 'The Rip' releases
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon reflect on 30-years of closeness as 'The Rip' releases
'Heated Rivalry' star François Arnaud breaks silence after unfollowing spree
'Heated Rivalry' star François Arnaud breaks silence after unfollowing spree
Diddy's calculated fundraising move labelled ‘humiliating’
Diddy's calculated fundraising move labelled ‘humiliating’
Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles break internet with new music announcements
Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles break internet with new music announcements
Why Tyler Perry’s hit movie scene turned into Jill Scott’s ‘hated’ moment?
Why Tyler Perry’s hit movie scene turned into Jill Scott’s ‘hated’ moment?
Teddi Mellencamp's cancer fight isn't over, confirms John in sorrowful update
Teddi Mellencamp's cancer fight isn't over, confirms John in sorrowful update
Dananeer's secret getaway to beating Islamabad's dry winter revealed
Dananeer's secret getaway to beating Islamabad's dry winter revealed
A$AP Rocky releases ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ in grand return to music after 8 years
A$AP Rocky releases ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ in grand return to music after 8 years
A$AP Rocky's mom played cupid in son’s romance with Rihanna
A$AP Rocky's mom played cupid in son’s romance with Rihanna
Desmond Scott caught with mystery woman days after Kristy files for divorce
Desmond Scott caught with mystery woman days after Kristy files for divorce

Popular News

Marc Guehi nears Manchester City move amid defender injuries

Marc Guehi nears Manchester City move amid defender injuries
11 minutes ago
John Mellencamp's cancer-stricken daughter breaks silence on health battle

John Mellencamp's cancer-stricken daughter breaks silence on health battle

an hour ago
Amanda Seyfried recalls hilarious on-set moment with Channing Tatum

Amanda Seyfried recalls hilarious on-set moment with Channing Tatum
48 minutes ago