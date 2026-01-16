Berlin Film Festival 2026 to kick off with Afghan filmmaker Sadat’s 'No Good Men'

The highly anticipated film No Good Men will screen as a Berlinale Special Gala, officially opening the festival at the Berlinale Palast on February 12, 2026.
It marks a significant moment for the Iranian-born Afghan filmmaker, whose previous works premiered at Cannes for exceptional efforts.
Berlinale director Tricia Tuttle appreciated Sadat, calling her“one of the most exciting voices in world cinema.”
Tuttle underscored the film’s blend of romance, humour and political urgency, mentioning that it is based on reality and made after tackling great risks.
The storyline of the forthcoming No Good Men follows Naru, the only female camerawoman at Kabul TV, who believes there are no good men in Afghanistan.
However, her views begin to change when she travels on assignment with reporter Qodrat shortly before the Taliban’s return, establishing an unexpected emotional connection.
Sadat stated that the film is based on her real life experiences growing up in a deeply patriarchal society, aiming to provide a ray of hope to young women while setting a great example for young men.
The film is a Germany-France-Norway-Denmark-Afghanistan co-production and was shot across Germany with support from several German public funding bodies. It is slated to release in German on August 27, 2026.
It is pertinent to mention that the full Berlinale 2026 lineup will be announced on February 3.