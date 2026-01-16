When will Salah return to Liverpool? Arne Slot gives huge update

Speculation over Mohamed Salah's participation ends as Arne Slot confirms the star forward will return to the Liverpool next week.
Salah has been playing for Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) and will rejoin Liverpool after his country’s third-place match against Nigeria on Saturday.
"We are in talks with him about what is expected of him over there, what is expected over here. But first of all he needs to have an important game on Saturday and next week he will be back," said Slot as per BBC Sports.
"I am happy that he comes back. Mo has been so important for this club, for me, so I am happy that he is back. Even if I had 15 attackers I still would have been happy if he came back but that is not our current situation," Slot added.
The 33-year-old forward was previously left out of Liverpool’s squad for their midweek Champions League win against Inter Milan after giving a fiery interview.
Salah has publicly expressed frustration after being benched for three consecutive Premier League matches, including the dramatic 3-3 draw with Leeds.
Since Salah went to play in the Afcon, Liverpool has not lost any of their six matches and has won three of them.
Salah also confirmed that Liverpool have no further injury worries outside of long-term absentees Isak, Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni.