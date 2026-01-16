World
  • By Hania Jamil
Strong 6.0-magnitude earthquake rocks the coast of Oregon

The earthquake's epicenter was located away from populated areas, resulting in no immediate damage reports

A powerful 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Oregon, US, Thursday evening.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the epicentre was located 183 miles from Bandon and about 261 miles west of Salem, at a depth of 4.4 miles, with strong shaking reported across the region.

No tsunami warnings were issued by the National Tsunami Warning Center, part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The quake registered strong shaking on the intensity scale, and residents are encouraged to report their experiences to the USGS for earthquake monitoring.

Moreover, the offshore area near the Oregon and California border is part of a seismically active region where earthquakes occur regularly due to the tectonic plates along the Cascadia Subduction Zone.

However, in the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centred nearby.

Most quakes in the area occur offshore and are often not felt on land, though larger events have the potential to be widely felt along the Pacific Northwest coast.

