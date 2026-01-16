Rajinikanth's ex son-in-law Dhanush to tie the knot with Mrunal Thakur?

Dhanush is reportedly set to start a new chapter of his life with rumoured girlfriend, Mrunal Thakur.
According to media reports, the actor, known for his role in Tere Ishk Mein, and the actress from Son of Sardaar 2 are planning to take their relationship to the next level by getting married.
After settling his tumultuous divorce with Rajnikanth's daughter, Aishwarya Rajnikanth, Dhanush is ready to say I do.
An insider recently revealed that the 42-year-old Indian actor and filmmaker is preparing for a quiet new beginning with Mrunal.
The rumoured couple is set to exchange their marital vows on February 14, 2026.
"If there was no truth to it, their agencies would have issued a statement. Since that hasn’t happened, there could be some truth to the reports, because no one would make up news like this," a source added.
The tipster additionally added, "Yes, it’s true that they are dating. But it’s still very new, and they have no plans of making the relationship official, either publicly or with the media. At the same time, they are unfazed about being seen together. Friends are rooting for them, as they are quite similar and compatible in terms of values, choices, and outlook."
For those unaware, Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush were first linked together in August last year when the actor made a surprise appearance at the premiere of the actress' movie, Son of Sardaar 2.
These rumours were followed by the Raanjhanaa actor finalizing his legal matters with his ex-wife, Aishwarya Rajnikanth, in April 2024.