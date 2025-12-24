Asim Azhar shares pictures from Bangladesh trip after major milestone

Asim Azhar has posted exciting pictures from his trip to Bangladesh after making a major announcement about his new milestone.
On Tuesday, December 23, the Pakistani singer took to Instagram and posted a carousel of images and short clips.
In one picture, he can be seen wearing white shalwar and posing beside graffiti of Bangladesh flag.
Asim played one of his songs in another clip, as he sat beside bonfire.
The Jo Tu Na Mila hitmaker also shared a short clip of enjoying a bicycle ride.
Asim’s Bangladesh trip comes after he announced Meri Zindagi Hai Tu has reached number 1 spot on the Spotify top 50 national charts.
His statement read, “Speechless. thank you. so much love coming from all over the world on this. bohat saara pyaar. sunte rahen, gaate rahen. Also, this is the first ever OST to achieve this. kya kahu aap sab ko. thoda emotional bhi houn. because this is also my first song ever to reach #1 on the spotify top 50 national charts.”
The musician added, “Aur agar sach bataon tou iss ganay ki journey asaan nahi thi. kabhi bataon ga tafseel se, leken i’m so glad that despite all the hurdles, challenges & moments where we felt like that this song might never come out - we still kept at it, composed & wrote it with the belief that it will reach your hearts.”
To note, Asim also had a concert in Bangladesh, where he met lot of fans.