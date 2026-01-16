Marc Guehi nears Manchester City move amid defender injuries

Manchester City have reached a preliminary agreement to sign the captain of Crystal Palace, Marc Guehi.
The 25-year-old England centre-back becomes a target after injuries to City's defenders Josko Gvardiol and Ruben Dias left gap in the squad.
The deal is reported to be worth around £20 million and could be completed later this month.
Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Arsenal are among the clubs that have been interested in signing Guehi on a free transfer in the summer.
Crystal Palace head coach Oliver Glasner confirmed Guehi "was in the final stages" of a transfer and would not play at Sunderland on Saturday.
Glasner said, "My latest understanding is that a deal with Marc is in the final stages. I can't confirm a club, because it's still not done but it's in the final stages. The result is that Marc doesn't play tomorrow for us."
On the other hand, when City's boss Pep Guardiola was asked about the team's plan to sign Guehi during a press conference on Friday, he refused to comment and simply said, "Nothing to say."
Since joining Palace from Chelsea in 2021, Guehi helped the team win their first major trophy by beating City in the FA Cup and also won the Community Shield against Liverpool.