Sports
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Make us preferred on Google
Sports

Marc Guehi nears Manchester City move amid defender injuries

Manchester City are emerging as contenders to sign Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Marc Guehi nears Manchester City move amid defender injuries
Marc Guehi nears Manchester City move amid defender injuries

Manchester City have reached a preliminary agreement to sign the captain of Crystal Palace, Marc Guehi.

The 25-year-old England centre-back becomes a target after injuries to City's defenders Josko Gvardiol and Ruben Dias left gap in the squad.

The deal is reported to be worth around £20 million and could be completed later this month.

Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Arsenal are among the clubs that have been interested in signing Guehi on a free transfer in the summer.

Crystal Palace head coach Oliver Glasner confirmed Guehi "was in the final stages" of a transfer and would not play at Sunderland on Saturday.

Glasner said, "My latest understanding is that a deal with Marc is in the final stages. I can't confirm a club, because it's still not done but it's in the final stages. The result is that Marc doesn't play tomorrow for us."

On the other hand, when City's boss Pep Guardiola was asked about the team's plan to sign Guehi during a press conference on Friday, he refused to comment and simply said, "Nothing to say."

Since joining Palace from Chelsea in 2021, Guehi helped the team win their first major trophy by beating City in the FA Cup and also won the Community Shield against Liverpool.

When will Salah return to Liverpool? Arne Slot gives huge update
When will Salah return to Liverpool? Arne Slot gives huge update
Anthony Joshua returns to training after tragic Nigeria car crash
Anthony Joshua returns to training after tragic Nigeria car crash
Cristiano Ronaldo's daughter flaunts unexpected skill in new video
Cristiano Ronaldo's daughter flaunts unexpected skill in new video
Max Verstappen shares excitement over 2026 Red Bull car: 'more retro look'
Max Verstappen shares excitement over 2026 Red Bull car: 'more retro look'
Tom Brady reflects on Gisele Bündchen's divorce struggles during final NFL season
Tom Brady reflects on Gisele Bündchen's divorce struggles during final NFL season
Roger Federer cheers Carlos Alcaraz’s historic Grand Slam dream
Roger Federer cheers Carlos Alcaraz’s historic Grand Slam dream
Forza Horizon 6 launch date leaked: Check details
Forza Horizon 6 launch date leaked: Check details
Best sports photos 2026: Top stunning images revealed
Best sports photos 2026: Top stunning images revealed
Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2025 income hits jaw-dropping heights
Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2025 income hits jaw-dropping heights
Tom Brady breaks silence on dating rumours after outing with Alix Earle
Tom Brady breaks silence on dating rumours after outing with Alix Earle
Australian Open 2026: Sinner, Djokovic, Alcaraz, Zverev favored for semifinals
Australian Open 2026: Sinner, Djokovic, Alcaraz, Zverev favored for semifinals
Travis Kelce earns Tom Brady's praise ahead of retirement decision
Travis Kelce earns Tom Brady's praise ahead of retirement decision

Popular News

Marc Guehi nears Manchester City move amid defender injuries

Marc Guehi nears Manchester City move amid defender injuries
11 minutes ago
John Mellencamp's cancer-stricken daughter breaks silence on health battle

John Mellencamp's cancer-stricken daughter breaks silence on health battle

an hour ago
Amanda Seyfried recalls hilarious on-set moment with Channing Tatum

Amanda Seyfried recalls hilarious on-set moment with Channing Tatum
48 minutes ago