  • By Bushra Saleem
Venus Williams ready to take on ‘challenge’ of Australian Open at 45

Two-time Australian Open finalist Venus Williams has admitted she's virtually freewheeling ahead of her return to Melbourne Park.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion said on Saturday, January 17, that she was "up for the challenge" as she gets set to become the oldest woman to play at the Australian Open at age 45.

It has been nearly 30 years since Williams' debut at Melbourne Park as a 17-year-old in 1998.

Speaking to media on Saturday morning, Williams was asked if the incredible success in her career had brought about a shift in her perspective.

She said while she still believed she was the same person, she suggested the inexperience and naivety she carried as a rookie allowed a freedom she might not have had later in her career.

Williams said, "I had my head on straight (then) – it's still on pretty straight. It was a beautiful time, because there's so much I didn't know but that's the great thing about not knowing - it lets you have a clean slate. There was so much I needed to learn, and then I learned it."

Williams lost both finals – in 2003 and 2017 – to her sister Serena. The latter was the younger sister's final major singles title of her decorated career.

Having not played the Australian Open since losing in the second round in 2021, Williams was given a wildcard and will face Serbian Olga Danilovic in the first round.

