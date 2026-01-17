Djokovic says Sinner, Alcaraz ‘do not need praise’ ahead of Australian Open

Sports
  • By Bushra Saleem
Sports

Novak Djokovic believe that there is no need to praise Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner ahead of Australian Open.

According to Tennis, though Alcaraz and Sinner have dominated the last eight major tournaments, Novak Djokovic hasn’t been that far behind.

At 38 years old, the former No. 1 was by far the third most consistent player on the Grand Slam level in 2025, reaching four semifinals, losing three to Sinner and Alcaraz, to finish the year at No. 4.

Djokovic teased to end his Media Day press conference, “We don't need to praise them too much. They have been praised enough. We know how good they are, and they absolutely deserve to be where they are. They are the dominant forces of the men's tennis at the moment.”

On the precipice of a record-breaking 25th major victory since 2023, Djokovic has given mixed messages about his future on tour, weighing an increased emphasis in best-of-three tournaments but opting out of competing at the year-end ATP Finals in Turin.

Off the court since winning his 101st ATP title in Athens last fall, Djokovic is as fresh as he could hope to be heading into his 21st Australian Open main draw.

“I understand that, you know, Sinner and Alcaraz are playing on a different level right now from everybody else. That's a fact, but that doesn't mean that nobody else has a chance. So, I like my chances always, in any tournament, particularly here,” he added.

At the same time, Djokovic, with his numerous records and accolades has sought to minimize the pressure to achieve further milestones in his career, joking of his major title haul that “24 is not a bad number.”

