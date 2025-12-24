Trending
  • By Fatima Hassan
Trending

Sonam Kapoor pens touching birthday note for her 'forever inspiration' dad

Anil Kapoor celebrates his 69th birthday earlier this week

  • By Fatima Hassan
Sonam Kapoor pens touching birthday note for her forever inspiration dad
Sonam Kapoor pens touching birthday note for her 'forever inspiration' dad  

Anil Kapoor is celebrating his 69th birthday with style!

The veteran Indian superstar's eldest daughter, Sonam Ahuja Kapoor, turned to her Instagram account on Wednesday, December 24, to pay a heartfelt tribute to her father with rare family photos. 

Sonam began her statement, "Happy Birthday to my hero and to my forever inspiration. Your energy, discipline, passion, and love for life amaze me every single day."

"Grateful to be your daughter. Endlessly. @anilskapoor. The best dad in the world," the Raanjhanaa actress concluded her message. 

She also uploaded a never-before-seen childhood snap of herself and her sister Rhea Kapoor, alongside their handsome dad, who was gazing at the birthday cake, which was being cut by his youngest daughter.

The mom-of-one showed the evergreen Anil strolling London's streets while holding his grandson's hand alongside his life partner, Sunita Kapoor. 

For the unversed, Anil Kapoor shares his two daughters, Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, with his wife, Sunita Kapoor, with whom he tied the knot in May 1984, after dating for about 11 years. 

On a professional front, Sonam Kapoor last appeared in a crime-thriller movie, Blind, which premiered in theatres in 2023. 

'Dhurandhar 2' goes big with five-language release, date revealed

'Dhurandhar 2' goes big with five-language release, date revealed

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's daughter Maheen breaks silence on wedding backlash

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's daughter Maheen breaks silence on wedding backlash

Humayun Saeed's sweet birthday wish for wife Samina melts hearts

Humayun Saeed's sweet birthday wish for wife Samina melts hearts
Asim Azhar shares pictures from Bangladesh trip after major milestone

Asim Azhar shares pictures from Bangladesh trip after major milestone
Aima Baig opens up about getting off social media after 'brutal' online trolls

Aima Baig opens up about getting off social media after 'brutal' online trolls
Priyanka Chopra supports Nick Jonas at JONAS20 tour last show

Priyanka Chopra supports Nick Jonas at JONAS20 tour last show
Saba Azad shares concerning health news after Hritik Roshan's cousin's wedding

Saba Azad shares concerning health news after Hritik Roshan's cousin's wedding
‘3 Idiots’ star Sharman Joshi breaks silence on sequel rumours

‘3 Idiots’ star Sharman Joshi breaks silence on sequel rumours
From Jama Taqseem to Case No. 9: Best Pakistani dramas of 2025

From Jama Taqseem to Case No. 9: Best Pakistani dramas of 2025
Anurag Kashyap breaks silence with rare comments on Indian censor board

Anurag Kashyap breaks silence with rare comments on Indian censor board
Aliza Sultan makes fresh claims about Feroze Khan amid child custody dispute

Aliza Sultan makes fresh claims about Feroze Khan amid child custody dispute
Nashpati TV faces backlash after standup show triggers vulgarity debate

Nashpati TV faces backlash after standup show triggers vulgarity debate

Popular News

Jennifer Lopez fulfils former step-mom's role for ex-Ben Affleck's son

Jennifer Lopez fulfils former step-mom's role for ex-Ben Affleck's son

8 minutes ago
Pat Finn, 'The Middle', 'Friends' actor dies at 60 after cancer battle

Pat Finn, 'The Middle', 'Friends' actor dies at 60 after cancer battle
19 minutes ago
Kylie Kelce reveals rare insight into Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce relationship

Kylie Kelce reveals rare insight into Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce relationship
54 minutes ago