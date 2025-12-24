Sonam Kapoor pens touching birthday note for her 'forever inspiration' dad  

Anil Kapoor is celebrating his 69th birthday with style!
The veteran Indian superstar's eldest daughter, Sonam Ahuja Kapoor, turned to her Instagram account on Wednesday, December 24, to pay a heartfelt tribute to her father with rare family photos.
Sonam began her statement, "Happy Birthday to my hero and to my forever inspiration. Your energy, discipline, passion, and love for life amaze me every single day."
"Grateful to be your daughter. Endlessly. @anilskapoor. The best dad in the world," the Raanjhanaa actress concluded her message.
She also uploaded a never-before-seen childhood snap of herself and her sister Rhea Kapoor, alongside their handsome dad, who was gazing at the birthday cake, which was being cut by his youngest daughter.
The mom-of-one showed the evergreen Anil strolling London's streets while holding his grandson's hand alongside his life partner, Sunita Kapoor.
For the unversed, Anil Kapoor shares his two daughters, Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, with his wife, Sunita Kapoor, with whom he tied the knot in May 1984, after dating for about 11 years.
On a professional front, Sonam Kapoor last appeared in a crime-thriller movie, Blind, which premiered in theatres in 2023.