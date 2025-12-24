Trending
  By Hania Jamil
Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' gets Japan release date in surprising move

'Animal' starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana, Tripti Dimri, and Bobby Deol was released in December 2023

Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is set to be released in Japan two years after India's release date.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol in the lead roles, the movie will be in Japan's theatres on February 13, the Wednesday, December 24 announcement noted.

Bhadrakali Pictures, the production house behind the film, wrote on X, "Kono otoko wa Darenimo Tomerarenai. The most talked-about, debated, and unforgettable cinematic experience is coming to Japan."

"Animal releases in Japanese theatres on February 13, 2026. #Animal #AnimalinJapan #AnimalTheFilm. Japan Distribution @GEEKPICTURESinc @geekpictures_d @geekpictures_IN @Arjunarcv @mokshamodgill," the statement read.

The controversial movie marked its two-year anniversary at the beginning of this month, with actors and the director taking to their social media to mark the occasion.

Anil Kapoor, who played Balbir Singh, the father of the protagonist, Ranvijay Singh (Ranbir), shared a series of on-set pictures and penned, "Two years of a film that didn’t just release, it erupted #2yearsofAnimal."

The director of the movie, Sandeep, echoed the sentiment with a powerful still of Ranbir Kapoor in full intensity and captioned it, "Two years for 'ANIMAL'."

