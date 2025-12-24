Humayun Saeed's sweet birthday wish for wife Samina melts hearts

Humayun Saeed is showering his wife, Samina Humayun Saeed, with love and praises on her special day.
Sharing a stunning snap of the two on his Instagram account on Wednesday, December 24, the Love Guru actor penned, "Happy birthday to the woman who has always been my strength."
He added, "May Allah bless you with health and long life, ameen! To a lifetime of memories and good times, forever together, always by my side."
The snap of the couple was seemingly clicked at the Hum Awards 2025 hosted in October at NRG Arena, Houston, Texas, where Humayun rocked a classic tux and tinted sunglasses.
While Samina donned a gorgeous teal blue floor-length dress with striking embellishment details.
The social media post's comments were flooded with birthday wishes for "bhabi" as fans gushed over the pair's consistent bond.
Humayun Saeed and renowned producer Samina tied the knot in 1995, and while they do not share any children together, the couple is often accompanied by Samina's daughter from a previous marriage, Sana Shahnawaz, at events.
The pair have often collaborated on projects, including Meray Paas Tum Ho, Kuch Ankahi, Jaan E Jahan, and Sinf-e-Aahan.