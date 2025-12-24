Trending
  By Fatima Hassan
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's daughter Maheen breaks silence on wedding backlash

The 'Back 2 Love' singer's daughter tied the knot with her husband in a private ceremony in Lahore last week

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s daughter, Maheen Khan, has finally reacted to the criticism she faced during her lavish wedding in Lahore, Pakistan.

The 27-year-old social media star tied the knot with her husband last week in the presence of her close family members and friends.

For her wedding reception, Maheen opted for an Indian fashion designer outfit, which sparked outrage among fans.

Now, responding to the critics, the daughter of the legendary Pakistani singer took to her social media account to give a befitting response.

In the viral footage, shared on Instagram, Maheen is heard saying, "Keep talking sh*t about my family, I will not post on my account." 

She added that people need to stop sticking their noses in anyone’s business. She can wear Indian, Afghan or any other. She also loved her outfits and wore them by choice.

For those unversed, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan shares two daughters, Maheen Khan and Filza Khan, and a son, Shazmaan Khan, with his life partner, Nida Rahat, with whom he got married in 2001. 

