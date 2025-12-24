'Dhurandhar 2' goes big with five-language release, date revealed 

Trending
One of the biggest Bollywood films of 2025 is set to have a sequel, 'Dhurandhar 2, in 2026

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, which has been breaking box office records since its release, has a sequel coming in 2026.

Dhurandhar 2 is set to be released on March 19, 2026, simultaneously in the Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages, making it a significant move in India's Hindi-only theatrical run.

The first instalment follows a decade-long intelligence operation where an undercover agent infiltrates Karachi's criminal and political underworld.

Moreover, the sequel is expected to continue from the cliffhanger ending.

Ranveer leads the cast, with Akshaye Khanna as the antagonist. The cast also includes Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Manav Gohil, Saumya Tandon, and Naveen Kaushik.

The decision to release the upcoming film in five languages was made after the surprising demand from South Indian markets, despite the first film's Hindi-only availability.

Dhurandhar has collected INR 730.77 crore at the Indian box office, with overseas gross reaching INR 186.9 crore.

Notably, the film is expected to make its digital debut on Netflix on January 30, 2026.

