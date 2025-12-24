Trending
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Govinda's wife Sunita confirms husband's affair rumours, slams woman involved

Sunita Ahuja has finally broken her silence on rumours about her husband's alleged affair

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Sunita Ahuja confirms Govinda’s dating rumours and made a shocking revelation about the woman involved.

In a recent interview, Sunita admitted that 2025 had been a personally challenging year for her, as her marriage to Govinda came under intense media scrutiny.

In a recent chat with ETimes, Sunita said, “I treat 2025 as a very bad year for me because I’ve been hearing about Govinda’s controversy that he is having an affair with a girl."

While she confirmed the actor's alleged affair, she clarified that the woman involved is not an actress saying, "Actresses don’t do such bad things. She doesn’t love him; she only wants his money.”

Sunita also acknowledged that some people criticized or dislike her but she doesn't take it personally and considers their negativity to be their problem not her.

“I am hoping that Govinda realises that the most important things in his life are three women: his mother, his wife, and his daughter. No one has a right to keep the fourth woman in their life. This is for every man in the world, including Govinda,” Sunita added.

Govinda and Sunita tied the knot in 1987 and are parents to two children, Tina and Yashvardhan. 

