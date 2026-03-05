Is Fortnite down right now? Servers experience outage due to 39.51 update

The popular Battle Royale game experienced an outage in the early morning on Thursday for a scheduled 39.51 update.
On March 5, the highly-popular game became inaccessible for users at 4 am worldwide due to a significant update, which added a variety of exciting gameplay features and crossover skins.
As per Downdetector, a web outage tracking site, reports peaked at nearly 6:44 am, with over 10 thousands users experiencing outages across the US; however, the reports gradually went down within two-three hours of the scheduled update.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Fortnite Status stated, “OG classics make their return to Battle Royale! Downtime for v39.51 begins at 4 AM ET ... with matchmaking ending shortly beforehand."
Several rumours have been circulating across the social media that Rick and Morty are set to land back on Fortnite island.
In the USA, nearly 51% users were unable to launch the game, 24% faced login-related issues, and the remaining 18% experienced server connectivity issues.
Fortnite v39.51 update
Fortnite's recently introduced v39.51 update brings the Pickle Rick Cup (Fortnite Solo Battle Royale tournament), which allows players to compete in a three-hour session with up to ten matches.
Moreover, today’s Fortnite variant 5.03 also acknowledged an issue preventing some players from rebooting Squad mates.