Lou Holtz’s family pays tribute to Notre Dame coach after death at 89

Lou Holtz, one of the most revered coaches in the history of college football, has died at the age of 89.
According to The Guardian, the family has not revealed the cause of legendary coach’s death who had entered hospice care in January, shortly after his birthday.
A statement from his family said Holtz would be “remembered for his enduring values of faith, family, service and an unwavering belief in the potential of others.”
Holtz, whose affable personality helped him build a successful broadcasting career after his retirement from coaching, led Notre Dame to a national championship in 1988. He also had a successful career at Arkansas, where he went 11-1 in his debut season in 1977, upsetting Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl.
Holtz was enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame in 2008 and finished with a career coaching record of 249–132–7. He also had a brief but unsuccessful NFL career, lasting just one season as the New York Jets coach in 1976, finishing with a 3-10 record.
“God did not put Lou Holtz on this earth to coach in the pros,” he said after handing in his Jets resignation.
Holtz was a linebacker at Kent State before starting his coaching career in 1960 as an assistant at Iowa. As well as Arkansas, Notre Dame and the Jets, he was also head coach of William & Mary, North Carolina State, Minnesota and South Carolina. Known for turning around ailing programs, he is the only coach to lead six different teams to a bowl game.
He was also active in Republican Party politics and endorsed Donald Trump for president in 2016 and 2020. Trump awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2020.
Holtz said at the time, “There are many more people far worthy than me I can assure you. Nobody is more appreciative than me. So, I’m excited to have this opportunity and at the same time, I’m excited to receive it from President Trump. The president I admire and respect. I think he did a tremendous job.”
Holtz is survived by his four children, nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. His wife of nearly 60 years, Beth, died in 2020.