Carlos Alcaraz's new hairstyle for Indian Wells divides internet: ‘Wolf cut’

Carlos Alcaraz once again made headline because of his hair experiments ahead of new tournament.
The world No. 1 debut new bold hairstyle for the Indian Wells Masters in the United States, Hello reported.
The 22-year-old stepped out to train on Monday and showcased his mullet-style fade as he prepared for the upcoming competition, and later gave fans a closer look in a photo posted to Instagram and wrote, “Home was fun – off to IW!"
The post sparked widespread reaction from his fans and followers who shared their two-cents on his new look.
A user wrote, “Sunshine double with the mullet," while another added, "Looking sharp with the new fade."
Other fans speculated that he had a "wolf cut" or a "warrior cut", while a user asked, "Did you cut your hair yourself?"
A netizen gushed, "Carlos, you scare me whenever you go near [scissors]."
Notably, this is not the first time the Spanish champion has experimented with his hair. In fact, he has sported everything from a buzzcut to bleached blonde locks in recent years. The buzzcut came about ahead of the US Open in August 2025, when his brother had a mishap with the clippers.