News
  • By Bushra Saleem
News

Lewis Hamilton credits Kim Kardashian for positive approach in 2026 F1 season?

Lewis Hamilton makes explosive confession after pre-season gateway with Kim Kardashian

  • By Bushra Saleem
Lewis Hamilton credits Kim Kardashian for positive approach in 2026 F1 season?
Lewis Hamilton credits Kim Kardashian for positive approach in 2026 F1 season?

Lewis Hamilton makes a shocking Kim Kardashian confession before beginning his 2026 Formula One campaign.

Ahead of the Australian Grand Prix, the British racing driver shared his thoughts, motivation and goals about the new season with Ferrari after a disappointing debut.

Despite all the setbacks in the 2025 season, Hamilton and Ferrari arrive in Melbourne off the back of a very positive pre-season, having enjoyed strong reliability and mileage, while also topping the timesheet in both Barcelona and Bahrain, Crash reported.

The 41-year-old said, “We got great mileage done in winter testing. An amazing amount of work has been done by the team back at the factory, but also delivering on those tests, and we’ve learnt a lot from last year. We’re leaving behind the bad and moving forwards with the good. We’re sharp and prepared.”

He also noted that this time it is different from the first year, as he has much nicer feelings now after spending a year with the team, understanding their culture and ways of working. He believed that they are in a good place now together as a team, and he felt “much happier.”

Hamilton, who during his break made headlines due to his “heating up” romance with Kim Kardashian, was asked about the positivity behind his re-energised and refreshed tone.

The seven-time world champion replied, “A combination of things. The break was really positive. It was my surroundings, it was the people that I was with. It’s not my first rodeo, so it’s understanding how to flip things.”

“It’s not that easy to do each time, but I always talk about cultivating a positive mental attitude, and that’s what I focus on in my winter. A lot of it came from training… Rediscovering myself was a big part of it as well. As I said in one of my posts, I kind of lost sight for a second of who I was, and that person’s gone, so you won’t see that person again,” he added.

After widespread relationship rumours, the former Mercedes driver and Skims owner launched their romance at Super Bowl LX in February.

An Entertainment Tonight source revealed that the couple enjoyed a getaway at Lake Powell in Arizona and had a great time travelling together and “are growing closer romantically.”

A.J. Brown trade talks heat up as Eagles seek 'Quinnen Williams-type deal'
A.J. Brown trade talks heat up as Eagles seek 'Quinnen Williams-type deal'
Charles Leclerc demands shocking wedding gift from Lewis Hamilton
Charles Leclerc demands shocking wedding gift from Lewis Hamilton
Is Fortnite down right now? Servers experience outage due to 39.51 update
Is Fortnite down right now? Servers experience outage due to 39.51 update
Travis Kelce reveals things he'lI 'miss most’ ahead of Taylor Swift wedding
Travis Kelce reveals things he'lI 'miss most’ ahead of Taylor Swift wedding
Lou Holtz’s family pays tribute to Notre Dame coach after death at 89
Lou Holtz’s family pays tribute to Notre Dame coach after death at 89
Travis Kelce's surprise encounter with Kai Trump at TGL Golf Event sparks buzz
Travis Kelce's surprise encounter with Kai Trump at TGL Golf Event sparks buzz
Highguard scheduled to permanently shut down on March 12
Highguard scheduled to permanently shut down on March 12
Lewis Hamilton addresses critics as Kim Kardashian romance intensifies
Lewis Hamilton addresses critics as Kim Kardashian romance intensifies
Carlos Alcaraz's new hairstyle for Indian Wells divides internet: ‘Wolf cut’
Carlos Alcaraz's new hairstyle for Indian Wells divides internet: ‘Wolf cut’
Doncic, Redick heated exchange gets new twist after Lakers’ coach comments
Doncic, Redick heated exchange gets new twist after Lakers’ coach comments
Aryna Sabalenka announces surprise engagement to Georgios Frangulis
Aryna Sabalenka announces surprise engagement to Georgios Frangulis
Lamar Odom shares shocking 'afterlife' experience in Netflix 'Untold' trailer
Lamar Odom shares shocking 'afterlife' experience in Netflix 'Untold' trailer

Popular News

How ultra-processed foods impact children emotional and behavioural health?

How ultra-processed foods impact children emotional and behavioural health?
10 hours ago
Zayn Malik, daughter Khai turn up at K-pop group TWICE concert

Zayn Malik, daughter Khai turn up at K-pop group TWICE concert
11 hours ago
Charles Leclerc demands shocking wedding gift from Lewis Hamilton

Charles Leclerc demands shocking wedding gift from Lewis Hamilton
11 hours ago