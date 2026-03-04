Travis Kelce's surprise encounter with Kai Trump at TGL Golf Event sparks buzz

Travis Kelce was spotted having a conversation with the granddaughter of the president of the US and one of the most talked-about names in women's golf, Kai Trump.
On Tuesday, March 3, the NFL star attended the TGL match between the Jupiter Links Golf Club and The Bay Gold Club, where he was seen chatting with Kai.
The 18-year-old is the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife, Vanessa Trump, and made her LPGA debut last year.
In a video circulating online, Travis and Kai could be seen having a friendly chat during the match, taking place at SoFi Center on the campus of Palm Beach State College in Palm Beach, Florida.
Kai's mother, Vanessa, is currently romantically involved with Tiger Woods, who plays for Jupiter Links and was also in attendance on Tuesday night but sat out the match.
Travis' older brother, Jason Kelce, has been doing TGL reporting for ESPN, where he also interviewed his brother on the Tuesday night broadcast.