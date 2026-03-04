News
  • By Web Desk
News

Travis Kelce's surprise encounter with Kai Trump at TGL Golf Event sparks buzz

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was spotted talking to Kai Trump at the prestigious golf event in Florida

  • By Web Desk
Travis Kelces surprise encounter with Kai Trump at TGL Golf Event sparks buzz
Travis Kelce's surprise encounter with Kai Trump at TGL Golf Event sparks buzz

Travis Kelce was spotted having a conversation with the granddaughter of the president of the US and one of the most talked-about names in women's golf, Kai Trump.

On Tuesday, March 3, the NFL star attended the TGL match between the Jupiter Links Golf Club and The Bay Gold Club, where he was seen chatting with Kai.

The 18-year-old is the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife, Vanessa Trump, and made her LPGA debut last year.

In a video circulating online, Travis and Kai could be seen having a friendly chat during the match, taking place at SoFi Center on the campus of Palm Beach State College in Palm Beach, Florida.

Kai's mother, Vanessa, is currently romantically involved with Tiger Woods, who plays for Jupiter Links and was also in attendance on Tuesday night but sat out the match.

Travis' older brother, Jason Kelce, has been doing TGL reporting for ESPN, where he also interviewed his brother on the Tuesday night broadcast.

Highguard scheduled to permanently shut down on March 12
Highguard scheduled to permanently shut down on March 12
Lewis Hamilton addresses critics as Kim Kardashian romance intensifies
Lewis Hamilton addresses critics as Kim Kardashian romance intensifies
Carlos Alcaraz's new hairstyle for Indian Wells divides internet: ‘Wolf cut’
Carlos Alcaraz's new hairstyle for Indian Wells divides internet: ‘Wolf cut’
Doncic, Redick heated exchange gets new twist after Lakers’ coach comments
Doncic, Redick heated exchange gets new twist after Lakers’ coach comments
Aryna Sabalenka announces surprise engagement to Georgios Frangulis
Aryna Sabalenka announces surprise engagement to Georgios Frangulis
Lamar Odom shares shocking 'afterlife' experience in Netflix 'Untold' trailer
Lamar Odom shares shocking 'afterlife' experience in Netflix 'Untold' trailer
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar extend Holi wishes to everyone
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar extend Holi wishes to everyone
Cristiano Ronaldo flees Saudi Arabia amid rising tension in Middle East?
Cristiano Ronaldo flees Saudi Arabia amid rising tension in Middle East?
Carlos Alcaraz becomes center of WTA stars’ attention at Indian Wells
Carlos Alcaraz becomes center of WTA stars’ attention at Indian Wells
Kylian Mbappe undergoes crucial medical treatment ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup
Kylian Mbappe undergoes crucial medical treatment ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup
Charles Leclerc teases wedding ‘part two’ with loved ones after intimate ceremony
Charles Leclerc teases wedding ‘part two’ with loved ones after intimate ceremony
David Montgomery joins Houston Texans after trade from Detroit Lions
David Montgomery joins Houston Texans after trade from Detroit Lions

Popular News

Can oatmeal help with weight loss while maintaining overall health?

Can oatmeal help with weight loss while maintaining overall health?
33 minutes ago
Apple's upcoming ‘MacBook Neo’ details leaked ahead of launch

Apple's upcoming ‘MacBook Neo’ details leaked ahead of launch
3 hours ago
IRIS Dena: US submarine sank Iranian warship, claiming at least 80 lives

IRIS Dena: US submarine sank Iranian warship, claiming at least 80 lives

3 hours ago