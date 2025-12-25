Kate Middleton drops adorable clip playing melodious piano duet with Charlotte

Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte are showcasing their special piano skills!
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, December 24, Kensington Palace took to the official Instagram handle of the Prince and Princess of Wales to share a heartfelt video, making fans swoon over it.
The clip – recorded at Kate’s 2025 annual Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey in London on December 5 – shows the adorable mother-daughter duo displaying their artistic skills with a special music duet.
In the video, the future queen and Charlotte can be seen playing Erland Cooper’s melodious duet Holm Sound.
Sitting together in a gigantic hall, the video features Princess Kate and her daughter sweetly playing piano while sharing heartfelt moments, showing the loving bond between them.
"At its heart, Christmas speaks of love taking full bloom in the simplest, most human ways," said Catherine in a voiceover played in the clip.
She continued, "Not in sentimental or grand gestures, but gentle ones, a moment of listening, a word of comfort, a friendly conversation, a helping hand. Presence. These simple acts of care might seem small, but they contribute to the beautiful tapestry of life to which we all belong."
Meanwhile, the post’s caption reads, “Love and connection through music. A special duet playing Holm Sound by @erlandcooper to open this year’s ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service. Watch Royal Carols: Together at Christmas on ITVX now.”
Notably, Princesses Kate and Charlotte’s adorable video is part of the future queen’s Royal Carols: Together at Christmas – a broadcast of the concert, aired on the U.K.’s ITV on Thursday, December 24, at 2:25 p.m. ET.