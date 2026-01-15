Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to face investigation by US authorities: Here’s why

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly at the brink of an investigation into their newly renamed charity Archewell Philanthropies.
As per new report by New Idea, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's charitable foundation might face investigation very soon by the US authorities amid growing crisis.
This investigation was prompted just weeks after the charity faced restructuring as three staff members resigned last year.
Amid the restructuring fiasco, a bombshell report by Daily Mail - published in December 2025, suggested that in 2024, Archewell's total expenses were $7.5 million, while it took donations of $3.1 million.
The outlet further reported that Harry and Meghan's charity released $1.8 million in grants during that same year.
Now an inside source has claimed that "They’ve been told it’s not if, but when, Archewell will be audited by the US Internal Revenue Service."
"It’s that significant ballooning of expenses that could’ve set off red flags with the authorities," they added.
To note, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's charity, which the couple founded in October 2020 is yet not accused of any wrongdoing.
However, the financial issues of Archewell is believed to be a massive headache for the couple.