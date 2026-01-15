Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to face investigation by US authorities: Here’s why

  • By Riba Shaikh
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly at the brink of an investigation into their newly renamed charity Archewell Philanthropies.

As per new report by New Idea, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's charitable foundation might face investigation very soon by the US authorities amid growing crisis.

This investigation was prompted just weeks after the charity faced restructuring as three staff members resigned last year.

Amid the restructuring fiasco, a bombshell report by Daily Mail - published in December 2025, suggested that in 2024, Archewell's total expenses were $7.5 million, while it took  donations of $3.1 million. 

The outlet further reported that Harry and Meghan's charity released $1.8 million in grants during that same year.

Now an inside source has claimed that "They’ve been told it’s not if, but when, Archewell will be audited by the US Internal Revenue Service."

"It’s that significant ballooning of expenses that could’ve set off red flags with the authorities," they added.

To note, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's charity, which the couple founded in October 2020 is yet not accused of any wrongdoing.

However, the financial issues of Archewell is believed to be a massive headache for the couple.

Why Kate Middleton excluded William from her 44th birthday celebration?
Queen Mary exudes elegance as she graces Royal Theatre for ‘Within the Walls’
Duchess Sophie inaugurates new project just days before her 61st birthday
Kensington Palace releases Prince William's new video with heartwarming message
Andrew agrees to fulfil King Charles’ biggest demand before 66th birthday
Prince William, Kate Middleton’s destination for next special visit announced
Meghan Markle makes jaw-dropping demands to King Charles amid UK return talks
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle disassociate from passion project in shocking move
Princess Anne honors Kate Middleton, Prince William's wedding florist
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make 'deliberate' choice to protect Kate's 'peace'
Princess Kate scales back 2026 engagement to prioritise her children
King Charles distances from Prince Harry's UK security review in shock move
