  • By Riba Shaikh
Prince William shares special message after Herefordshire visit for emotional cause

Kensington Palace has offered a peek into Prince William's first solo visit of 2026 to support an emotional cause.

On Thursday, January 15, the official Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a slew of photos of the future king from his visit to a family farm in Herefordshire.

William visited the farm as the Patron of We Are Farming Minds since 2025 to raise awareness on farmers' mental health and to discuss their unique psychological challenges.

William also highlighted the causes of mental health issues, which often occur due to isolation, external pressures and uncertainty.

Alongside the photos featuring the heir to the throne interacting with the farmers was a note which read, "Proud to be Patron of We Are Farming Minds and to see its impact firsthand in the farming community."

It continued, "Farmers contend with multiple external pressures and considerable uncertainty, which makes supporting their mental health and wellbeing so important."

William concluded his message noting, "Thank you to our hosts John and Laura for sharing their stories."

