  • By Riba Shaikh
Queen Mary exudes elegance as she graces Royal Theatre for ‘Within the Walls’

  • By Riba Shaikh
Queen Mary of Denmark turned heads with her stunning solo appearance at royal theatre.

On Thursday, January 14, the Danish Royal family's official Instagram account shared a carousel of photos as Her Majesty graced Royal Theatre's Old Stage to watch the re-premiere of Inside the Walls.

Marry was a vision in a deep purple Temperley London dress with her dark tresses styled in lose curls.

She added a few inches to her frame with black pointed heels and added style to her fit with a matching clutch.

The 53-year-old Royal was received a warm welcome by a nine-year-old flower girl Fridamarie B. Cauchi, who presented a bouquet to the Queen.

Fridamarie B. Cauchi plays the role of little Sara in Within the Walls.

"Henri Nathansen's acting has a very special connection to the theater. The play has been performed more than 500 times since its premiere on Gamle Scene in 1912," read the caption alongside the carousel.

To note, Queen Margrethe did not join Queen Mary as she had to stay home due to a slight cold, per Billed Bladet.

39 minutes ago
