Princess Kate stuns in bold red suit for first solo engagement of 2026 

Kate Middleton celebrated the England Women's Rugby Team with a grand reception at Windsor Castle as her first solo engagement of the year.
The Princess of Wales donned a striking red suit while welcoming the team after their September win.
For the event, Kate wore a double-breasted single-button jacket with matching trousers from Alexander McQueen.
She paired the stunning outfit with a white shirt, statement pearl earrings and a delicate red-stoned pendant.
Princess Kate also showed her command in diplomacy and fashion by wearing the fabulous suit, as red and white are the official colours for England Rugby.
The Princess of Wales became patron of the English Rugby Football Union and the Rugby Football League in 2022, taking over Prince Harry, who stepped down from royal duties in 2022.
Since then, she has regularly attended key matches for both men's and women's rugby.