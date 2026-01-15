Royal
  • By Hania Jamil
Make us preferred on Google
Royal

Princess Kate stuns in bold red suit for first solo engagement of 2026

The Princess of Wales hosted the England Women's Rugby Team at Windsor Castle to celebrate their September win

  • By Hania Jamil
Princess Kate stuns in bold red suit for first solo engagement of 2026
Princess Kate stuns in bold red suit for first solo engagement of 2026 

Kate Middleton celebrated the England Women's Rugby Team with a grand reception at Windsor Castle as her first solo engagement of the year.

The Princess of Wales donned a striking red suit while welcoming the team after their September win.

For the event, Kate wore a double-breasted single-button jacket with matching trousers from Alexander McQueen.

She paired the stunning outfit with a white shirt, statement pearl earrings and a delicate red-stoned pendant.

Princess Kate also showed her command in diplomacy and fashion by wearing the fabulous suit, as red and white are the official colours for England Rugby.

The Princess of Wales became patron of the English Rugby Football Union and the Rugby Football League in 2022, taking over Prince Harry, who stepped down from royal duties in 2022. 

Since then, she has regularly attended key matches for both men's and women's rugby.

Prince William shares special message after Herefordshire visit for emotional cause
Prince William shares special message after Herefordshire visit for emotional cause
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to face investigation by US authorities: Here’s why
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to face investigation by US authorities: Here’s why
Why Kate Middleton excluded William from her 44th birthday celebration?
Why Kate Middleton excluded William from her 44th birthday celebration?
Queen Mary exudes elegance as she graces Royal Theatre for ‘Within the Walls’
Queen Mary exudes elegance as she graces Royal Theatre for ‘Within the Walls’
Duchess Sophie inaugurates new project just days before her 61st birthday
Duchess Sophie inaugurates new project just days before her 61st birthday
Kensington Palace releases Prince William's new video with heartwarming message
Kensington Palace releases Prince William's new video with heartwarming message
Andrew agrees to fulfil King Charles’ biggest demand before 66th birthday
Andrew agrees to fulfil King Charles’ biggest demand before 66th birthday
Prince William, Kate Middleton’s destination for next special visit announced
Prince William, Kate Middleton’s destination for next special visit announced
Meghan Markle makes jaw-dropping demands to King Charles amid UK return talks
Meghan Markle makes jaw-dropping demands to King Charles amid UK return talks
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle disassociate from passion project in shocking move
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle disassociate from passion project in shocking move
Princess Anne honors Kate Middleton, Prince William's wedding florist
Princess Anne honors Kate Middleton, Prince William's wedding florist
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make 'deliberate' choice to protect Kate's 'peace'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make 'deliberate' choice to protect Kate's 'peace'

Popular News

Lord Offord named Reform UK’s Scottish leader ahead of May elections

Lord Offord named Reform UK’s Scottish leader ahead of May elections
8 minutes ago
Forza Horizon 6 launch date leaked: Check details

Forza Horizon 6 launch date leaked: Check details
20 minutes ago
Amol Rajan set to leave BBC Radio 4's Today programme

Amol Rajan set to leave BBC Radio 4's Today programme
35 minutes ago