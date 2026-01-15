Duchess Sophie inaugurates new project just days before her 61st birthday 

Duchess Sophie has inaugurated meaningful project in her second major royal engagement of 2026.
Just days before her 61st birthday, Sophie Wessex paid a visit to the headquarters of Thames Valley Air Ambulance on Wednesday January 14.
As the Patron of the charity since 2019, the duchess met with the crew, who have had the "busiest year" as the service, which operates in Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire was called out 3,302 times in 2025.
During her visit, Prince Edward's wife was briefed on how the crews uses new technology to make operations more effective.
King Charles' sister-in-law also opened the Pre-Hospital Education Centre at Thames Valley Air Ambulance and unveiled a plaque to officially commemorate the visit.
The 60-year-old Royal, who is known for being secret weapon of the firm earned praised for her support for the charity over the years.
Critical care paramedic James Perks noted "I think something the duchess picked up upon was that it's not just the procedures or the medicine actually, it's deploying that and delivering that in austere environments, and that's what we can do by having these facilities around us."
Meanwhile, chief executive of Thames Valley Air Ambulance Amanda McLean noted that it is "an honour" to welcome Sophie to their facilities.
"A former patient as well as our Royal Patron, the duchess has always been passionate about our mission to give everyone in the region the best possible chance of survival and recovery," Amanda noted.
"She was really supportive during the Covid pandemic, she attended calls with crews online and talking to them and she's been to our 21st birthday, so she's very familiar with what's going on - really interested and really supportive" she added.
Duchess Sophie is set to mark her 61st birthday on January 20, 2026.