News
  • By Hania Jamil
Sports

Benfica blasts 'defamation campaign' against Prestianni after Vinicius Jr claims

Vinicius Jr accused Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni of racist abuse on the field during the Real Madrid clash

  • By Hania Jamil
Benfica blasts defamation campaign against Prestianni after Vinicius Jr claims
Benfica blasts 'defamation campaign' against Prestianni after Vinicius Jr claims

Benfica has dropped a bombshell statement in response to the claim of racial abuse by Gianluca Prestianni against Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior.

On Tuesday, February 17, the Madrid vs Benfica clash saw a 10-minute break after the Brazilian star accused Prestianni of directing a racist remark.

The incident was reported to referee Francois Letexier, and Vinicius and his teammates left the field.

While UEFA has launched an investigation into the claims, Benfica has called the whole affair a "defamation campaign" against the 20-year-old.

Prestianni, who could face a minimum 10-match ban from European competition if found guilty, denied directing racial abuse at Vinicius.

On Wednesday, February 18, Benfica defended Prestianni via a post on their official X account, alongside a video of the alleged incident, stating, "Given the distance, the Real Madrid players could not have heard what they claim to have heard."

The club added they "fully support" and believe the version of events presented by Prestianni.

"[Prestianni's] conduct in the service of the club has always been guided by respect for opponents, institutions and the principles that define Benfica's identity," Benfica added.

The club statement continued, "The club regrets the defamation campaign of which the player has been a victim."

Moreover, the FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, said he was "shocked and saddened" by the incident and commended Letexier for activating the anti-racism protocol.

"There is absolutely no room for racism in our sport and in society, we need all the relevant stakeholders to take action and hold those responsible to account," he added.

Mikaela Shiffrin reaches new heights with slalom gold win
Mikaela Shiffrin reaches new heights with slalom gold win
Norway's Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo males Olympics record with 10th gold medal
Norway's Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo males Olympics record with 10th gold medal
Final Fantasy 9 Vivi book set to release on May 19 at THIS price
Final Fantasy 9 Vivi book set to release on May 19 at THIS price
Lewis Hamilton backs Vinicius Jr after alleged racist abuse on field
Lewis Hamilton backs Vinicius Jr after alleged racist abuse on field
Carlos Alcaraz makes shocking Jannik Sinner confession after Career Slam
Carlos Alcaraz makes shocking Jannik Sinner confession after Career Slam
2026 Winter Olympics men’s snowboard slopestyle: Start time and where to watch
2026 Winter Olympics men’s snowboard slopestyle: Start time and where to watch
Denver Nuggets pay heartfelt tribute to Doug Moe after his death at 87
Denver Nuggets pay heartfelt tribute to Doug Moe after his death at 87
Mbappé slams racism at Madrid vs Benfica clash: ‘More important than match’
Mbappé slams racism at Madrid vs Benfica clash: ‘More important than match’
Winter Paralympics 2026: Russia, Belarus return under national flags
Winter Paralympics 2026: Russia, Belarus return under national flags
Bukayo Saka becomes Arsenal's highest-paid player after signing new contract
Bukayo Saka becomes Arsenal's highest-paid player after signing new contract
Ronda Rousey announces surprising MMA comeback after nearly decade
Ronda Rousey announces surprising MMA comeback after nearly decade
Tyson Furry makes bold move ahead of boxing comeback
Tyson Furry makes bold move ahead of boxing comeback

Popular News

Tom Cruise eyes Chloé Zhao as director for 'Mission: Impossible 9?'

Tom Cruise eyes Chloé Zhao as director for 'Mission: Impossible 9?'
25 minutes ago
Akshay Kumar makes shocking confession: ‘I’ve never read a book in my life’

Akshay Kumar makes shocking confession: ‘I’ve never read a book in my life’
43 minutes ago
Shia LaBeouf makes first statement after his arrest due to New Orleans brawl

Shia LaBeouf makes first statement after his arrest due to New Orleans brawl

2 hours ago