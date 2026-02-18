Benfica blasts 'defamation campaign' against Prestianni after Vinicius Jr claims

Benfica has dropped a bombshell statement in response to the claim of racial abuse by Gianluca Prestianni against Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior.
On Tuesday, February 17, the Madrid vs Benfica clash saw a 10-minute break after the Brazilian star accused Prestianni of directing a racist remark.
The incident was reported to referee Francois Letexier, and Vinicius and his teammates left the field.
While UEFA has launched an investigation into the claims, Benfica has called the whole affair a "defamation campaign" against the 20-year-old.
Prestianni, who could face a minimum 10-match ban from European competition if found guilty, denied directing racial abuse at Vinicius.
On Wednesday, February 18, Benfica defended Prestianni via a post on their official X account, alongside a video of the alleged incident, stating, "Given the distance, the Real Madrid players could not have heard what they claim to have heard."
The club added they "fully support" and believe the version of events presented by Prestianni.
"[Prestianni's] conduct in the service of the club has always been guided by respect for opponents, institutions and the principles that define Benfica's identity," Benfica added.
The club statement continued, "The club regrets the defamation campaign of which the player has been a victim."
Moreover, the FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, said he was "shocked and saddened" by the incident and commended Letexier for activating the anti-racism protocol.
"There is absolutely no room for racism in our sport and in society, we need all the relevant stakeholders to take action and hold those responsible to account," he added.