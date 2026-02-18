Mikaela Shiffrin reaches new heights with slalom gold win

Mikaela Shiffrin has secured Olympic slalom gold at the Milano Cortina 2026, adding her name among the alpine skiing legends.
The honour came twelve years after she won slalom gold as a teenager in Sochi, becoming the youngest ever Olympic champion in the discipline.
On Wednesday, February 18, Shiffrin became a three-time Olympic champion, with an overall time of 1:39:10, 1.0 seconds ahead of second place.
During those twelve years, Shiffrin went from an 18-year-old prodigy to one of the most decorated Alpine skiers, with 108 World Cup wins, among which 71 are in slalom, alongside nine crystal globes and four world titles.
However, her talent has failed to shine in the Olympics, as she crashed out in three of her six events in Beijing and missed the slalom podium by a mere 0.08 seconds in Pyeongchang, where she claimed gold in giant slalom and silver in the combined.
The 30-year-old put herself in pole position with a time of 47.13 secs in the first run at Olimpia delle Tofane, a gap of 0.82 secs to second-place Lena Duerr.
"Today I showed up for the skiing. I wanted to have two runs with really strong slalom skiing. Now to be through that is a little bit challenging to process," she said.
Shiffrin added, "In the end, today, showing up, that was the thing I wanted most. More than the medal. Now, to also get to have a medal is unbelievable."
Moreover, Switzerland's Camille Rast secured silver, while Sweden's Anna Swenn Larsson claimed the bronze medal.