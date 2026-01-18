Angie Katsanevas breaks silence on Ben Affleck's brutal swipe at Lisa Barlow

Angie Katsanevas has savagely mocked her Real Housewives of Salt Lake City co-star, Lisa Barlow, after Ben Affleck publicly snubbed her.
For those unaware, the Batman star recently revealed in an interview that he did not recognize who Barlow is.
On Saturday, a Bravo fan page shared a clip of Affleck appearing to be clueless about ever meeting Barlow.
As the Gone Girl actor took to the comments section where Katsanevas wrote, "[Ben] didn’t know Lisa, but he recognised Celia."
Page Six reported that the drama began during a Season 6 episode of the hit Bravo reality series, in which Barlow, 51, name-dropped the movie star and Blake Lively as an excuse for her to skip Katsanevas’ girls’ trip.
"I don’t want to spend the night with [co-star Bronwyn Newport]. She’s a pathological liar. She can’t tell the truth to save her life. It’s like, disgusting," the Vida Tequila co-owner revealed at the time.
She continued, "Also, I have a work thing. It’s like a big deal. I think what people forget is that I have a very full life. Because I keep it kinda private. And like, I’m not gonna drop names, but like, I’ll be with Ben and Blake [Lively]," Barlow continued.
To which the 53-year-old American actor said he does not remember ever meeting Barlow.
"I don’t know what this is – an event in Salt Lake City? Like, prove somebody right or wrong?" Ben Affleck told Access Hollywood.
As of now, Lisa Barlow has not broken her silence over the Gigli actor's public snub.