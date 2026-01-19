Royal
  • By Fatima Hassan
Meghan Markle drops rare outing glimpse with Harry after surprise meeting

The Duchess of Sussex shares unseen glimpse of her children on Instagram

Meghan Markle has shared a rare glimpse into her intimate outing with Prince Harry after the couple's surprise meeting.

The Duchess of Sussex turned to her official Instagram Stories to release the light-hearted footage alongside her husband, with whom she tied the knot in 2018.

On Sunday, January 19, Meghan released footage featuring herself and Harry dancing together in a breathtaking garden while facing fresh sunlight. 

She also included snaps of her two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, touring and meeting animals in the zoo.

These caption-less photos and footage came after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reunited in familiar territory by reuniting with a publicist they previously worked with.

P.C.: Meghan Markle/Instagram 

As reported by Page Six, the Sussexes will be working in tandem with their internal team, which includes Liam Maguire, the pair’s director of communications in the UK and Europe.

The firm repped Markle during her acting years on “Suits” and has partnered with the actress and her beau on projects since 2017. 

Prince Harry is also expected to return to his homeland, the United Kingdom, to attend the court proceedings of his security battle.   

