  • By Fatima Hassan
Katie Bates' husband confirms her heartbreaking pregnancy loss

Travis Clark and Katie Bates welcomed their first baby girl, Hailey James, in February 2023

  • By Fatima Hassan
Katie Bates' husband, Travis Clark, has shared a heartbreaking pregnancy loss of his wife.

On Sunday, January 17, the 24-year-old Nursing student revealed that he cheated on her and is seeking help.

Travis made this spine-chilling confession after the Bringing Up Bates couple revealed they suffered a pregnancy loss.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, he shared, "This is hard to write, but I owe the truth, and I owe an apology. I was unfaithful to my wife. I had an affair and repeatedly broke her trust."

"There is no excuse for what I did. This was my failure and my responsibility alone. I know that words don’t begin to express the damage I caused or the depth of the hurt I’ve brought into her life, but I am truly sorry," Travis added.

He further apologised to his wife publicly, saying, "The pain, humiliation, and betrayal I caused my wife through my choices." 

For those unaware, Katie Bates and Travis Clark welcomed their first baby daughter, Hailey James, in February 2023.

Their second child, son Harvey Grey, joined the family in September 2024.  

