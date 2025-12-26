Trending
  • By Hania Jamil
Trending

Sunny, Bobby Deol to honour late Dharmendra with special 'Ikkis' screening

The veteran Bollywood actor passed away at the age of 89 after battling a prolonged illness

  • By Hania Jamil
Sunny, Bobby Deol to honour late Dharmendra with special Ikkis screening
Sunny, Bobby Deol to honour late Dharmendra with special 'Ikkis' screening

Dharmendra's sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, are set to hold a special screening of Ikkis.

On Friday, December 26, Times Now reported that both the brothers will organise a special screening for the upcoming film, which will also mark Dharmendra's last movie on the big screen.

During the screening, the Deol brothers are set to address the media; however, details of the event are not revealed as of yet.

The media address will be significant, as it was reported that Sunny, whose real name is Ajay Singh Deol, has been upset with the news agencies over the coverage of his father's death.

Previously, the 68-year-old was seen confronting a paparazzi and lashing out at him when a photographer tried to take his pictures during Dharmendra's final rituals in Haridwar.

In a viral video, Sunny could be seen walking towards the pap and snatching the camera before asking, "Paisa chahiye? Kitne paisey chahiye tere ko? [Want money? How much money do you want?]"

Prior to this, the actor was seen lashing out at the media who were stationed outside his Juhu residence when Dharmendra had returned from the hospital. 

"Aap ke ghar mein maa-baap hai, bachche hai. Chu**** ki tarah video bheje ja rahe ho. Sharam nahi aati? (Don't you have mothers and fathers at home? Don’t you feel any shame?)" he had said.

Notably, Dharmendra passed away on November 24, and following his death, Sunny and Bobby Deol held a prayer meeting in Mumbai, which was attended by several Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Malaika Arora, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Rekha, Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty.

Aamir Khan jets off with girlfriend Gauri Spratt amid ‘3 Idiots’ sequel buzz

Aamir Khan jets off with girlfriend Gauri Spratt amid ‘3 Idiots’ sequel buzz
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal drop sweet glimpse from first Christmas as parents

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal drop sweet glimpse from first Christmas as parents
Mawra Hocane showers her ‘calm & kind’ daddy with love on his birthday

Mawra Hocane showers her ‘calm & kind’ daddy with love on his birthday
‘Chalbaaz’ last episode: Hammad Shoaib, Emaan Khan share emotional message

‘Chalbaaz’ last episode: Hammad Shoaib, Emaan Khan share emotional message
Talha Anjum, Bohemia named judges for Pakistan's first rap contest

Talha Anjum, Bohemia named judges for Pakistan's first rap contest

Rabya Kulsoom celebrates husband’s birthday in holy city of Madinah

Rabya Kulsoom celebrates husband’s birthday in holy city of Madinah
Shakti Kapoor breaks silence on Salman Khan after 'Bigg Boss' feud

Shakti Kapoor breaks silence on Salman Khan after 'Bigg Boss' feud
Janhvi Kapoor releases emotional statement on ‘barbaric’ incident

Janhvi Kapoor releases emotional statement on ‘barbaric’ incident
Suniel Shetty refers to wife mana with sweet title in romantic message

Suniel Shetty refers to wife mana with sweet title in romantic message

Sonakshi Sinha treats fans to cozy Christmas celebration with husband

Sonakshi Sinha treats fans to cozy Christmas celebration with husband
Fahad Mustafa wraps 'ALBM', hints at release plans

Fahad Mustafa wraps 'ALBM', hints at release plans
Akshay Kumar wishes Merry Christmas with ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ cast

Akshay Kumar wishes Merry Christmas with ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ cast

Popular News

D4vd case: Investigator finds troubling items at Hollywood home

D4vd case: Investigator finds troubling items at Hollywood home
7 minutes ago
Biggest billionaire losers of 2025: Here's who fell hardest this year

Biggest billionaire losers of 2025: Here's who fell hardest this year
3 hours ago
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal drop sweet glimpse from first Christmas as parents

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal drop sweet glimpse from first Christmas as parents
3 hours ago