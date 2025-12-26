Sunny, Bobby Deol to honour late Dharmendra with special 'Ikkis' screening

Dharmendra's sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, are set to hold a special screening of Ikkis.
On Friday, December 26, Times Now reported that both the brothers will organise a special screening for the upcoming film, which will also mark Dharmendra's last movie on the big screen.
During the screening, the Deol brothers are set to address the media; however, details of the event are not revealed as of yet.
The media address will be significant, as it was reported that Sunny, whose real name is Ajay Singh Deol, has been upset with the news agencies over the coverage of his father's death.
Previously, the 68-year-old was seen confronting a paparazzi and lashing out at him when a photographer tried to take his pictures during Dharmendra's final rituals in Haridwar.
In a viral video, Sunny could be seen walking towards the pap and snatching the camera before asking, "Paisa chahiye? Kitne paisey chahiye tere ko? [Want money? How much money do you want?]"
Prior to this, the actor was seen lashing out at the media who were stationed outside his Juhu residence when Dharmendra had returned from the hospital.
"Aap ke ghar mein maa-baap hai, bachche hai. Chu**** ki tarah video bheje ja rahe ho. Sharam nahi aati? (Don't you have mothers and fathers at home? Don’t you feel any shame?)" he had said.
Notably, Dharmendra passed away on November 24, and following his death, Sunny and Bobby Deol held a prayer meeting in Mumbai, which was attended by several Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Malaika Arora, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Rekha, Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty.