  By Sidra Khan
Aamir Khan jets off with girlfriend Gauri Spratt amid ‘3 Idiots’ sequel buzz

The ‘Taare Zameen Par’ actor was spotted at Mumbai Airport with his girlfriend Gauri Spratt

Aamir Khan has taken off for a delightful New Year celebration with his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt!

In a new update on Friday, December 26, Pinkvilla reported that the Taare Zameen Par star was spotted at Mumbai Airport with his ladylove, as they jet off on a vacation to ring in the upcoming year.

Joining them on the trip were Aamir’s sister, mother, and nephew, Imran Khan, and Gauri’s son.

In the videos shared by the outlet on its Instagram account, the PK star was seen bundled up in an all-black outfit, including a T-shirt, trousers, and a warm jacket, paired with matching black shoes.

Gauri radiated charm in a cozy beige sweater and jeans, while her six-year-old son was wearing a casual T-shirt with matching shorts.

The I Hate Luv Storys star looked dashing in a formal brown suit, paired with a blue shirt, and sported stylish black sunglasses.

Notably, Imran Khan is set to make a comeback to the movies with his 2026 film Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan’s vacation comes amid swirling reports that his 2009 blockbuster 3 Idiots is gearing up for a sequel, with the script locked and filming scheduled to kick off in 2026 under the direction of Rajkumar Hirani.

For those unfamiliar, Aamir Khan has been dating Gauri Spratt since mid-2023 and made their romance official in March 2025.

