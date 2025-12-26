Hania Amir enjoys intimate Christmas party with friends

Trending
Hania Amir shares heartwarming message to celebrate Christmas holiday

Hania Amir has shared a heartwarming wish to celebrate Christmas holiday.

On Friday, December 26, the Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum star posted a dump from her intimate Christmas party, which was attended by close friends and industry co-stars.

Hania captioned the post, “A day spent at home with friends, with warmth and sincerity. Moments like these carry their own quiet meaning, rooted in love, empathy, and respect, values that matter to all of us.”

She further added, “It was also reassuring to see Lahore acknowledge Christmas publicly. It felt quietly unifying. Merry Christmas to everyone celebrating. <3.”

In one frame, Hania can be seen striking a pose with Yashma Gill.

Shortly after the holiday dump, fans swarmed the comment section with love.

A fan wrote, “Yaar 11th slide mera dil le gayi, not once has this red hat suited anyone like it suits hania. BYE-.”

Another commented, “@haniaheheofficial Kamyar Ayra ko dhokha tou nahi dega na (my Santa wishlist).”

“Haniaaa AAJ MZHT DAY HAI, WE NEED ANOTHER DUMPPPPP. Ans apne phir tree ke neeche kya maanga!???,” a third noted.

On the work front, Hania is currently starring alongside Bilal Abbas in Meri Zindagi Hai Tu.

