Salman Khan to mark 60th birthday with intimate celebration

The Singham alum Salman Khan is turning 60 tomorrow !
Salman is set to celebrate his birthday with an intimate gathering at his Panvel farmhouse on Saturday, December 27.
Several reports by India Today suggested, the event attendees will include family members, close pals, and several directors who have worked with him over the years.
Instead of throwing a lavish party, the Tiger 3 star chose to keep the milestone celebration personal.
As per the insiders, the focus is to celebrate the heartfelt moments instead of ground festivities.
Similar to the previous years, fans will only get a glimpse of brief cake-cutting ceremony, usually captured by media and paparazzi outside the farmhouse.
Sources describe the tribute as a deeply personal gesture meant to honour his decades-long contribution to Indian cinema.
To mark this special event, a special tribute has also been planned for the legendary bollywood star.
Directors from across Salman Khan’s illustrious career have reportedly come together to create a compiled video featuring heartfelt moments and shared experiences of working with the actor.
This birthday holds added significance as Salman becomes the last of Bollywood’s iconic Khan trio to turn 60, after Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan earlier this year.
Apart from personal life, Salman Khan is currently preparing for his forthcoming film Battle of Galwan, backed by Apoorva Lakhia, inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley military clash.