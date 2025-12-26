Sajal Aly, Hania Aamir set to tie the knot in 2026? Here's what we know 

Pakistani actresses Sajal Aly and Hania Aamir seemingly have found their respective soulmates!
The two stars recently sparked marriage rumors after Galaxy Lollywood host Momin Ali Munshi and his sister Iman Ali Munshi made shocking claims about Sajal and Hania's possible marriage.
In the viral footage, the two hosts of the show opened up about the celebrity weddings that will likely take place in 2026, including those of the two actresses.
Sources also revealed that Sajal Aly and Hamza Sohail, who shared strong on-screen chemistry in popular television series, including Zard Patton Ka Bunn and Dil Wali Gali Mein, will be getting married next year.
However, Hania Aamir is set to get married to her long-time partner, Asim Azhar, in the same year.
The duo, who were once among Pakistan's most talked-about celebrity couples, have recently sparked reconciliation rumors after subtly hinting at their closeness through social media posts and public appearances.
Notably, their relationship which began in 2018, followed by a public breakup in 2020.
Later, the singer announced his engagement to Merab Ali, which he ended in June 2025, before rekindling his romance with Hania in July this year.
It is significant to note that Sajal Aly was previously married to fellow Pakistani actor Ahad Raza Mir, whom she married in March 2020 in Abu Dhabi.
The two got divorced in March 2022.
As of now, neither Sajal Aly and Hamza Sohail nor Hania Aamir and Asim Azhar has confirmed these wedding reports.