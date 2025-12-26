Trending
  • By Fatima Hassan
Trending

Sajal Aly, Hania Aamir set to tie the knot in 2026? Here's what we know

The two Pakistani actresses break internet with marriage speculations

  • By Fatima Hassan
Sajal Aly, Hania Aamir set to tie the knot in 2026? Heres what we know
Sajal Aly, Hania Aamir set to tie the knot in 2026? Here's what we know 

Pakistani actresses Sajal Aly and Hania Aamir seemingly have found their respective soulmates!   

The two stars recently sparked marriage rumors after Galaxy Lollywood host Momin Ali Munshi and his sister Iman Ali Munshi made shocking claims about Sajal and Hania's possible marriage. 

In the viral footage, the two hosts of the show opened up about the celebrity weddings that will likely take place in 2026, including those of the two actresses. 

Sources also revealed that Sajal Aly and Hamza Sohail, who shared strong on-screen chemistry in popular television series, including Zard Patton Ka Bunn and Dil Wali Gali Mein, will be getting married next year.  

However, Hania Aamir is set to get married to her long-time partner, Asim Azhar, in the same year. 

The duo, who were once among Pakistan's most talked-about celebrity couples, have recently sparked reconciliation rumors after subtly hinting at their closeness through social media posts and public appearances.

Notably, their relationship which began in 2018, followed by a public breakup in 2020.

Later, the singer announced his engagement to Merab Ali, which he ended in June 2025, before rekindling his romance with Hania in July this year.

It is significant to note that Sajal Aly was previously married to fellow Pakistani actor Ahad Raza Mir, whom she married in March 2020 in Abu Dhabi.

The two got divorced in March 2022.

As of now, neither Sajal Aly and Hamza Sohail nor Hania Aamir and Asim Azhar has confirmed these wedding reports. 

Mahirah Khan drops sweet glimpses from Christmas celebration

Mahirah Khan drops sweet glimpses from Christmas celebration
Salman Khan to mark 60th birthday with intimate celebration

Salman Khan to mark 60th birthday with intimate celebration
Hania Amir enjoys intimate Christmas party with friends

Hania Amir enjoys intimate Christmas party with friends
Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra reveal first glimpse of daughter on Christmas

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra reveal first glimpse of daughter on Christmas
Aamir Khan jets off with girlfriend Gauri Spratt amid ‘3 Idiots’ sequel buzz

Aamir Khan jets off with girlfriend Gauri Spratt amid ‘3 Idiots’ sequel buzz
Sunny, Bobby Deol to honour late Dharmendra with special 'Ikkis' screening

Sunny, Bobby Deol to honour late Dharmendra with special 'Ikkis' screening
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal drop sweet glimpse from first Christmas as parents

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal drop sweet glimpse from first Christmas as parents
Mawra Hocane showers her ‘calm & kind’ daddy with love on his birthday

Mawra Hocane showers her ‘calm & kind’ daddy with love on his birthday
‘Chalbaaz’ last episode: Hammad Shoaib, Emaan Khan share emotional message

‘Chalbaaz’ last episode: Hammad Shoaib, Emaan Khan share emotional message
Talha Anjum, Bohemia named judges for Pakistan's first rap contest

Talha Anjum, Bohemia named judges for Pakistan's first rap contest

Rabya Kulsoom celebrates husband’s birthday in holy city of Madinah

Rabya Kulsoom celebrates husband’s birthday in holy city of Madinah
Shakti Kapoor breaks silence on Salman Khan after 'Bigg Boss' feud

Shakti Kapoor breaks silence on Salman Khan after 'Bigg Boss' feud

Popular News

Winter storm hits Northeast: NYC, New Jersey, Connecticut under warnings

Winter storm hits Northeast: NYC, New Jersey, Connecticut under warnings
3 minutes ago
Jimmy Kimmel explodes at Donald Trump in brutal alternative Christmas message

Jimmy Kimmel explodes at Donald Trump in brutal alternative Christmas message
2 hours ago
Mahirah Khan drops sweet glimpses from Christmas celebration

Mahirah Khan drops sweet glimpses from Christmas celebration
an hour ago