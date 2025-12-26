Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra reveal first glimpse of daughter on Christmas

Trending
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s baby girl is all dressed up for her first Christmas.

On Friday, December 26, the Kabir Singh starlet turned to her Instagram Stories to share her daughter, Saraayah’s, adorable glimpse from her first festive holiday, melting fans’ hearts.

The heartwarming snap showed tiny hands of the baby girl, dressed in a cute red outfit, having “my first Christmas” engraved on it.

“Merry Merry Christmas from my little miss claus,” the actress delightfully captioned.

Notably, Kiara did not reveal her daughter’s face in the photo.

This was followed by a sweet clip, featuring a giant Christmas tree, adorned with vibrant decorative items. It also included three decorative balls, with Sidharth, Kiara, and Saraayah’s name written on them.

P.C. Instagram/kiaraaliaadvani
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani – who tied the knot on February 7, 2023 – announced the birth of their first child, daughter Saraayah, on July 16, 2025.

“Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a Baby Girl. KIARA & SIDHARTH,” the lovebirds wrote in a joint Instagram post.

In November, the couple revealed their baby girl’s name, writing, “From our prayers, to our arms. our divine blessing, our princess, Saraayah Malhotra.”

On the work front, Kiara Advani is set to return to big screens with her upcoming movie, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups.

