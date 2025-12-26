Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh’s new film ‘Border 2’ honours ‘real heroes’

Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming film, Border 2, will pay tribute to “real heroes” who fought for their land.
The most-anticipated movie also features Sunny Deol and Ahan Shetty in the main lead roles.
While talking about the film, Ahan told news agency ANI, “Anurag Singh understands that authenticity cannot be manufactured; it has to be earned, and he made it clear Border 2 would be forged with military precision, not typical action conventions.”
He added, “He constantly pushed me to inhabit a mindset rather than just execute sequences. I had to understand what my character was carrying into every moment,the weight of his training, the responsibility to his team, and the knowledge that every decision has life-or-death consequences.”
Ahan revealed the film is not just an action film but a “tribute” to men in uniform.
He continued, “We weren't just making an action film, we were creating a tribute to service, where every frame honoured the real heroes who wear the uniform.”
The teaser of Border 2 was released on December 16.
Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh's starrer film is set to release on January 23, 2026.