Trending
  • By Hafsa Noor
Trending

Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh’s new film ‘Border 2’ honours ‘real heroes’

‘Border 2’ starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh set to release on January 23, 2026

  • By Hafsa Noor
Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh’s new film ‘Border 2’ honours ‘real heroes’
Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh’s new film ‘Border 2’ honours ‘real heroes’

Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming film, Border 2, will pay tribute to “real heroes” who fought for their land.

The most-anticipated movie also features Sunny Deol and Ahan Shetty in the main lead roles.

While talking about the film, Ahan told news agency ANI, “Anurag Singh understands that authenticity cannot be manufactured; it has to be earned, and he made it clear Border 2 would be forged with military precision, not typical action conventions.”

He added, “He constantly pushed me to inhabit a mindset rather than just execute sequences. I had to understand what my character was carrying into every moment,the weight of his training, the responsibility to his team, and the knowledge that every decision has life-or-death consequences.”

Ahan revealed the film is not just an action film but a “tribute” to men in uniform.

He continued, “We weren't just making an action film, we were creating a tribute to service, where every frame honoured the real heroes who wear the uniform.”

The teaser of Border 2 was released on December 16.

Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh's starrer film is set to release on January 23, 2026.

Nora Fatehi sparks romance rumours with footballer after her Morocco visit

Nora Fatehi sparks romance rumours with footballer after her Morocco visit

Sajal Aly breaks silence on marriage speculations with Hamza Sohail

Sajal Aly breaks silence on marriage speculations with Hamza Sohail
Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali opens up about being raised by single mom

Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali opens up about being raised by single mom
Mahirah Khan drops sweet glimpses from Christmas celebration

Mahirah Khan drops sweet glimpses from Christmas celebration
Sajal Aly, Hania Aamir set to tie the knot in 2026? Here's what we know

Sajal Aly, Hania Aamir set to tie the knot in 2026? Here's what we know
Salman Khan to mark 60th birthday with intimate celebration

Salman Khan to mark 60th birthday with intimate celebration
Hania Amir enjoys intimate Christmas party with friends

Hania Amir enjoys intimate Christmas party with friends
Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra reveal first glimpse of daughter on Christmas

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra reveal first glimpse of daughter on Christmas
Aamir Khan jets off with girlfriend Gauri Spratt amid ‘3 Idiots’ sequel buzz

Aamir Khan jets off with girlfriend Gauri Spratt amid ‘3 Idiots’ sequel buzz
Sunny, Bobby Deol to honour late Dharmendra with special 'Ikkis' screening

Sunny, Bobby Deol to honour late Dharmendra with special 'Ikkis' screening
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal drop sweet glimpse from first Christmas as parents

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal drop sweet glimpse from first Christmas as parents
Mawra Hocane showers her ‘calm & kind’ daddy with love on his birthday

Mawra Hocane showers her ‘calm & kind’ daddy with love on his birthday

Popular News

Jordyn Woods announces engagement with Karl-Anthony Towns

Jordyn Woods announces engagement with Karl-Anthony Towns
12 minutes ago
The Cure's guitarist and keyboardist Perry Bamonte dies at 65

The Cure's guitarist and keyboardist Perry Bamonte dies at 65

an hour ago
6 essential tips to protect your skin during winter season

6 essential tips to protect your skin during winter season

51 minutes ago