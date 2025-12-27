'Battle of Galwan': Salman Khan reveals exciting teaser on his 60th birthday

Salman Khan marked his 60th birthday with giving fans an exciting present in the form of the first trailer for Battle of Galwan, taking the internet by storm.
On Saturday, December 27, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor released the teaser of the highly anticipated war-drama.
The clip began with Salman's powerful voiceover, which set a solemn tone, as the camera pans and gives a view of the icy Galwan River.
Following the chilling scene, the Sultan actor could be seen in a soldier's uniform, with a log in his hand. He makes eye contact with his fellow man before charging towards the enemy, as the voiceover note, "Maut se mat daro, maut tou aani hai."
Sharing the teaser on his Instagram account, Salman penned in the caption, "#BattleofGalwan Teaser Out Now," prompting fans to flood the comment section to share their excitement for the project.
One fan penned, "Blockbuster loading," while another called the teaser the "best gift".
The comment section also exploded with birthday wishes for the superstar, who celebrated his special day with close friends and family at his Panvel farmhouse.
Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Battle of Gawan is inspired by real-life events and highlights the patriotic spirit. The film is set to be released on April 17, 2026.