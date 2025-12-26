Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali opens up about being raised by single mom 

Saif Ali Khan's only daughter, Sara Ali Khan, recently shared rare insights into the challenges she faced following her parents' high-profile separation.
In a conversation with her paternal aunt, Soha Ali Khan, in her podcast, the 30-year-old Indian actress talked about her understanding of strength, womanhood, and privilege, shaped largely by being raised by a single mother.
For those unaware, Saif and his ex-wife, Amrita Singh, announced their high-profile separation in 2004, after which Sara, then nine years old, along with her younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, was single-handedly raised by the former Indian actress.
"For me, a strong woman is someone who doesn’t fear having a voice. Today, society has evolved, and women have become freer, but I think it starts from within. Your ability to emancipate yourself, to stand for what you believe in, and to stand up for yourself—that’s strength," Sara shared.
She continued expressing her mom’s strength, "I’ve always had a voice. I’ve never had to shut myself down. Even while growing up at home, questions and opinions were always welcome. I don’t know what it is to not have a voice. Not everyone has that, and kudos to those who live in a world that may not always support them."
It is important to note that Saif Ali Khan shares her eldest daughter, Sara Ali Khan, and his son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, with his ex-partner, Amrita Singh.
After parting ways with the veteran Indian actress, Saif got married to Bollywood’s Queen, Kareena Kapoor Khan, in 2012.