  By Hania Jamil
Hasan Raheem makes fans aware of major scam in lighthearted post

The 'Wishes' singer warned fans of a fake event taking place on New Year's Eve, using his name for fake promotion

  • By Hania Jamil
Hasan Raheem makes fans aware of major scam in lighthearted post
Hasan Raheem makes fans aware of major scam in lighthearted post 

Hasan Raheem has saved his fans from a major scam event with a warning.

Turning to his Instagram account on Saturday, December 27, the Aisay Kaisay singer shared a screenshot from his management team's Instagram Story, informing fans of a fake event post.

The Hasan Raheem Global account shared the event details on their social media post, which showed Hasan as the main performer on December 31, held at PNCA, Islamabad.

Asking fans to be cautions of such scams, the team noted, "!! THIS IS A FAKE EVENT!!"

They continued, "We are not performing anywhere on New Year's Eve. Please block and report this page. Only monitor our page or Hasan's page for his legit concerts!"

Clarifying further, Hasan reposted the Story, with the added text that read, "Guys main new years pay koi event nai kar raha. Ye event fake hai [Guys I'm not doing any event on new years, this event is fake]."

Picture Credit: Hasan Raheem/ Instagram
Picture Credit: Hasan Raheem/ Instagram 

Making light of the situation he penned, "Main ghar pay dj karun ga [I will be djing at home]."

Moreover, the post came in the light of a hectic year for the Joona hitmaker, with getting married in August and releasing a new album, Dil Kay Parday, in October.

Following the album release, Hasan went on to give his fans a memorable experience with a tour with the same name as his album title.

He concluded the tour in December, and in a message appreciating his passionate fanbase, Hasan noted that a global Dil Kay Parday tour will commence soon, without revealing any details.

