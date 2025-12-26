Trending
  By Syeda Fazeelat
Sajal Aly breaks silence on marriage speculations with Hamza Sohail

Sajal Aly was previously married to Pakistani actor Ahad Raza Mir, with whom she tied the knot in March 2020 in Abu Dhabi

Sajal Aly has finally responded to the ongoing speculations swirling all across the social media regarding her wedding with Hamza Sohail in 2026.

The rumours quickly went viral, stemming from the popularity of the actors’ on-screen pairing that many fans hoped would translate into real-life romance.

The O Rangreza star put an end to the ongoing rumours via an Instagram story, urging fans not to believe over unverified claims, stating, “Chill guys, any life news, if ever!! will come directly from me.”

Multiple fans' pages had fueled the wedding rumours following the duo’s interactions on-screen in several drama serials, including Zard Patton Ka Bunn and Dil Wali Gali Mein, and during public appearances.

Fans have welcomed her statement, praising the honesty of the actress.

While her on-screen chemistry with Hamza Sohail remains the most-appreciated ones among audience. Sajal’s message clears the air regarding her marriage, emphasizing that her personal milestones will be shared on her terms.

It is pertinent to mention that Sajal Aly was previously married to Pakistani actor Ahad Raza Mir, with whom she tied the knot in March 2020 in Abu Dhabi.

Unfortunately, the couple parted their ways in March 2022.

