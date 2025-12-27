Trending
  • By Hania Jamil
Trending

Salman Khan's bodyguard pens sweet birthday message as superstar turns 60

Shera has been working as Salman Khan's bodyguard for decades, and the pair share a close bond

  • By Hania Jamil
Salman Khans bodyguard pens sweet birthday message as superstar turns 60
Salman Khan's bodyguard pens sweet birthday message as superstar turns 60

Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera has shared a heartfelt message for his "Maalik", as the Bollywood superstar marks his 60th birthday.

The bodyguard, who has been with the actor for decades, praised Salman for his unique ability to face every obstacle of life with style, strength, and silence, making him one of the biggest superstars in the country.

On Saturday, December 27, Shera turned to his Instagram account to share a snap of himself with the Tere Naam star, with the caption, "Happy 60th Birthday, My Maalik @beingsalmankhan…I've walked beside you through countless ups and downs, and one thing that has never changed, is your attitude to face every challenge with style, strength and silence."


He also expressed his gratitude to Salman for giving him an opportunity to earn love and respect, adding, "May God bless you with all the happiness, success and the best of health, always. Aap salamat rahein, Maalik."

Shera is probably one of the most well-known bodyguards of a Bollywood celebrity. He even made a small appearance in Salman's 2011 release, Bodyguard.

Moreover, Salman kicked off his 60th birthday by having a blast with his family and close friends at his Panvel farmhouse. Along with his parents and siblings, he was also accompanied by his industry folks.

Many notable names from Bollywood, including Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Genelia Deshmukh, Rakul Preet Singh, Huma Qureshi, MS Dhoni, Sangeeta Bijlani, Mika Singh, Maniesh Paul, Zeeshan Siddiqui, and Rahul Kanwal, along with others, were also a part of his 60th birthday celebration.

Dananeer celebrates birthday with 'insane love' amidst Ahad Raza Mir rumors

Dananeer celebrates birthday with 'insane love' amidst Ahad Raza Mir rumors
Real reason why Ranveer Singh quit 'Don 3'

Real reason why Ranveer Singh quit 'Don 3'
Nora Fatehi sparks romance rumours with footballer after her Morocco visit

Nora Fatehi sparks romance rumours with footballer after her Morocco visit

Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh’s new film ‘Border 2’ honours ‘real heroes’

Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh’s new film ‘Border 2’ honours ‘real heroes’
Sajal Aly breaks silence on marriage speculations with Hamza Sohail

Sajal Aly breaks silence on marriage speculations with Hamza Sohail
Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali opens up about being raised by single mom

Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali opens up about being raised by single mom
Mahirah Khan drops sweet glimpses from Christmas celebration

Mahirah Khan drops sweet glimpses from Christmas celebration
Sajal Aly, Hania Aamir set to tie the knot in 2026? Here's what we know

Sajal Aly, Hania Aamir set to tie the knot in 2026? Here's what we know
Salman Khan to mark 60th birthday with intimate celebration

Salman Khan to mark 60th birthday with intimate celebration
Hania Amir enjoys intimate Christmas party with friends

Hania Amir enjoys intimate Christmas party with friends
Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra reveal first glimpse of daughter on Christmas

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra reveal first glimpse of daughter on Christmas
Aamir Khan jets off with girlfriend Gauri Spratt amid ‘3 Idiots’ sequel buzz

Aamir Khan jets off with girlfriend Gauri Spratt amid ‘3 Idiots’ sequel buzz

Popular News

Ex-NCT member Taeil sentenced to three-and-a-half years for rape conviction

Ex-NCT member Taeil sentenced to three-and-a-half years for rape conviction
3 minutes ago
Zelenskyy and Trump to hold call with EU leaders before Florida meeting

Zelenskyy and Trump to hold call with EU leaders before Florida meeting
2 hours ago
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle suffer major setback as another key aide quits job

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle suffer major setback as another key aide quits job
2 hours ago