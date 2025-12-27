Salman Khan's bodyguard pens sweet birthday message as superstar turns 60

Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera has shared a heartfelt message for his "Maalik", as the Bollywood superstar marks his 60th birthday.
The bodyguard, who has been with the actor for decades, praised Salman for his unique ability to face every obstacle of life with style, strength, and silence, making him one of the biggest superstars in the country.
On Saturday, December 27, Shera turned to his Instagram account to share a snap of himself with the Tere Naam star, with the caption, "Happy 60th Birthday, My Maalik @beingsalmankhan…I've walked beside you through countless ups and downs, and one thing that has never changed, is your attitude to face every challenge with style, strength and silence."
He also expressed his gratitude to Salman for giving him an opportunity to earn love and respect, adding, "May God bless you with all the happiness, success and the best of health, always. Aap salamat rahein, Maalik."
Shera is probably one of the most well-known bodyguards of a Bollywood celebrity. He even made a small appearance in Salman's 2011 release, Bodyguard.
Moreover, Salman kicked off his 60th birthday by having a blast with his family and close friends at his Panvel farmhouse. Along with his parents and siblings, he was also accompanied by his industry folks.
Many notable names from Bollywood, including Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Genelia Deshmukh, Rakul Preet Singh, Huma Qureshi, MS Dhoni, Sangeeta Bijlani, Mika Singh, Maniesh Paul, Zeeshan Siddiqui, and Rahul Kanwal, along with others, were also a part of his 60th birthday celebration.