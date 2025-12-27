Real reason why Ranveer Singh quit 'Don 3'

Ranveer Singh's exit from Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 has been under a spotlight, with initial reports suggesting the move was due to Dhurandhar's massive success.
However, it was revealed that the claims the Band Baaja Baaraat actor quit Don 3 because of the spy/action film's success and Ranveer's move to avoid back-to-back gangster projects are far from the truth.
The decision was made due to creative differences and scheduling factors.
Previously, a source noted, "With Dhurandhar's massive success, Ranveer is very clear about the kind of films he wants to do next."
"He is keen to collaborate with filmmakers like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Atlee, and at the same time, he doesn't want to be seen in back-to-back gangster films, especially since Dhurandhar is already established in that space," they shared at the time.
Moreover, the tipster added that after walking out of Don 3, Ranveer wants to immediately jump into working on Jai Mehta's Pralay, a zombie-based upcoming movie.
Don 3, a continuation of Farhan Akhtar's iconic franchise originally revived with Shah Rukh Khan in 2006 and 2011, has seen casting changes in recent months.
While the search for a new lead continues amid uncertainties, Ranveer's Dhurandhar 2 is set to hit theatres on March 19, 2026.