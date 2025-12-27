Trending
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Kiara Advani extends birthday wish to Salman Khan

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
The Kabir Singh star extended her heartiest birthday greetings to the legendary bollywood actor Salman Khan, who turned 60 today.

Taking to her Instagram stories space on Saturday, December 27, Kiara Advani shared an image of Salman with a heart-warming tribute to Tiger 3 alum on his special day.

“Happy Happy Birthday to the one and only Salman sir,” Kiara wished.

Salman Khan celebrated his 60th birthday celebration with an intimate party in Panvel farmhouse, which was attended by family members and close pals from the film industry.

Several pictures have been circulating across social media from the birthday bash, offering a glimpse from the star-studded event.

Moreover, the cake-cutting ceremony video has also been widely shared across the social media, where Salman has been surrounded his close friends, and family.

Other family members were also present at the event, including Sohail Khan standing beside him, while Aayush Sharma was spotted in the background holding his daughter, Aayat.

Salman’s longtime bodyguard Shera shared a heartfelt note, stating “Happy 60th Birthday, My Maalik @beingsalmankhan. I’ve walked beside you through countless ups and downs, and one thing that has never changed, is your attitude to face every challenge with style, strength and silence. That’s why you’re not just a star you’re the biggest Superstar (sic)."

Other attendees from Salman Khan's 60th birthday bash included some prominent figures such as Karisma Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Genelia Deshmukh, Rakul Preet Singh, Huma Qureshi, and MS Dhoni, and more.

