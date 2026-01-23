Trump withdraws Canada's invite for his Board of Peace after Davos row

President Donald Trump has revoked Canada's invite to join his newly constituted Board of Peace, aimed at resolving global conflicts.
Addressing Prime Minister Mark Carney in a Truth Social post, Trump wrote, "Please let this Letter serve to represent that the Board of Peace is withdrawing its invitation to you regarding Canada's joining."
Canada has refused to pay the $1 billion membership fee for the Board of Peace, which gives Trump wide decision-making powers as chairman and is being tagged as a new international organisation for resolving conflicts.
While the president did not provide a reason in Thursday evening's post as to why the invitation was withdrawn, the decision comes as Carney delivers a bombshell speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week.
The Canadian prime minister said a "rupture" has been caused in the previous "rules-based" world order overseen by the US, caused by Trump's aggressive behaviour.
Carney also urged other "middle powers" to band together in the face of economic coercion by "greater powers", although he did not mention the US president by name.
When he arrived at the event, Trump said he heard of Carney's viral speech and noted, "Canada lives because of the United States."
"Remember that, Mark, the next time you make your statements," the US president noted.
Around 60 nations have been invited to join the Board of Peace, and about 35 have already signed up.
Those who have agreed to join so far include Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Qatar, Turkey, Indonesia, Kosovo, Uzbekistan, Hungary, Vietnam, Belarus, Morocco, and Argentina.
Moreover, US allies, such as the UK, Italy and France, have indicated they will not join as of now.